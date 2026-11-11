Durban Sporting Community Mourns Revin Naidoo After Fatal Pinetown Crash
- Revin Naidoo, a 39-year-old Chatsworth resident, died in hospital after a crash while heading to a bikers' event in Pinetown
- Naidoo was an active member of the Predators Volleyball Club and had spent 13 years riding motorcycles across KwaZulu-Natal
- His wife Simone and fellow bikers shared emotional tributes at his funeral, where he received a Diamond Badge of Honour
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The KwaZulu-Natal sporting community is grieving the loss of Revin Naidoo, a 39-year-old Chatsworth resident who was involved in a fatal road crash in Pinetown on Sunday morning while on his way to a bikers' event. He was taken to hospital following the collision and died there the following day.
Naidoo was known across several sporting circles in Durban. He was an active member of the Predators Volleyball Club and regularly played cricket to stay fit.
His passion for motorcycling spanned 13 years, during which he was a member of the Revolution Motorcycle Club. His wife, Simone Naidoo, 35, confirmed that he had resigned from the club more than a year before his death and was preparing to join the Crusaders Motorcycle Club.
A life built around sport and community
Simone, who met her husband through a mutual friend a decade ago and married him three years later, described a life of close companionship. The couple had run a business together and spent considerable time alongside each other after Naidoo left his job in the chemical industry.
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"He had a beautiful sense of humour. He was witty, and he made jokes and made everybody laugh and happy," she said. She also remembered him as fiercely protective of those he loved, including the couple's dog, Dre.
"My heart is broken. Revin was not just my husband. He was my best friend, my companion, my comfort, my love and my ride or die," Simone said.
Take a look at the Facebook post below.
Tributes at funeral include diamond badge of honour
At his funeral last Wednesday, the motorcycling community gathered to pay its respects. Crusaders Nomads KZN president Leon "Wagon" Gengan presented Naidoo posthumously with the club's Diamond Badge of Honour in recognition of his contribution to the riding community.
Fellow biker Leon "Mountain" Kengan, who had known Naidoo for more than nine years, spoke to the depth of their bond.
"We met through biking, but we became more than biking friends…we became brothers. We prayed together, attended each other's family functions and his family became my family," he said.
Naidoo's death has left a visible void across the volleyball courts, cricket pitches and open roads where he was a familiar and spirited presence in the Durban area.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.