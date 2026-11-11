Roland Schoeman has entered a heated debate after Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands sparked questions about her South African identity

March & March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned the Olympic champion's roots, prompting a strong response from the former swimmer

Schoeman has also turned the spotlight on Swimming South Africa over the R55,000 athletes are reportedly expected to contribute to represent the country

Roland Schoeman has defended Tatjana Smith after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned her South African identity. Image: JacintaNgobese/X, Shaun Boterill/Getty Images, Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Former South African Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman has defended Tatjana Smith after activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned the Olympic champion's South African identity following her decision to represent the Netherlands. Schoeman rejected the remarks, reminding critics of Smith's four Olympic medals and years of proudly representing the country.

Ngobese-Zuma, the founder of the March & March movement and a prominent voice in South Africa's anti-illegal immigration activism, made the comments following news of Smith's change of sporting allegiance. Her remarks prompted Schoeman to challenge her publicly on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

Roland Schoeman hits back at Jacinta Ngobese over Tatjana Smith

Ngobese-Zuma questioned Smith's South African identity in a post on X, suggesting that her decision to represent another country was connected to her ancestry.

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"She never really was South African, this is why we must fight for our country! Switching countries like this will only happen to the kids of foreigners," she wrote.

Schoeman quickly defended the Olympic champion, arguing that her contribution to South African sport should not be questioned.

"Tatjana gave South Africa four Olympic medals and years of her life representing our country with pride," he responded.

He continued:

"To question her loyalty and suggest she was never really South African because of her ancestry is absolutely vile."

Schoeman added that Smith had done more for the country than those questioning her belonging could ever take away from her.

See Roland Schoeman's X post below:

However, Schoeman did not stop there. In another post published at 1:19 AM on Wednesday, 11 November, he delivered an even stronger response to Ngobese-Zuma.

"Tatjana won four Olympic medals for South Africa. She represented this country with more distinction than most people could ever dream of," he wrote.

He then directly addressed Ngobese-Zuma's comments about Smith's ancestry.

"And here you are, deciding she was never really South African because of her ancestry. What a vile, racist little comment. You've disgraced yourself, Jacinta. Not Tatjana. Despicable trash," Schoeman added.

See Schoeman's X post below:

His second response made his position clear: He believed Smith's achievements and years of service to South Africa should not be undermined by questions about her ancestry.

Tatjana Smith's Netherlands switch sparks controversy

The exchange followed articles and social media posts published on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, announcing Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands.

The swimmer's decision has attracted attention because of her achievements in the pool. She won two gold and two silver Olympic medals across the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games.

Smith explained that the Netherlands offers her access to better high-performance support and the chance to pursue her swimming career under more sustainable conditions.

Her decision has also reignited discussions about how South African sporting federations support elite athletes and create an environment in which they can continue competing at the highest level.

Roland Schoeman raises R55,000 Swimming South Africa issue

Schoeman's defence of Smith was accompanied by criticism of Swimming South Africa over the financial demands reportedly placed on athletes.

In his initial response to the Netherlands announcement, he sarcastically congratulated the federation on losing another internationally successful swimmer.

"Well done, @SwimSouthAfrica. Another world-class swimmer choosing to leave South Africa to pursue the career she deserves," he wrote.

He then highlighted the reported R55,000 contribution athletes were being asked to make to represent the country.

"And you've got athletes being asked to pay R55,000 just to represent their country. What an absolute disgrace. How many more athletes must we lose before somebody holds this federation and its board accountable?" Schoeman asked.

His intervention has brought two issues into focus: the treatment of athletes who change sporting allegiance and the financial support available to swimmers representing South Africa.

Smith's Netherlands switch has therefore become part of a wider conversation about national identity, sporting loyalty and whether South African swimming is doing enough to retain its top performers.

Gayton McKenzie responds to criticism over Tatjana Smith's Netherlands switch

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie had responded to criticism following Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands, with questions emerging about government funding for South African sporting federations.

McKenzie defended his department, explaining that federations receive government grants running into millions of rand, while the government does not ordinarily cover athletes' travel expenses.

Source: Briefly News