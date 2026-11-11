A South African man spotted a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver and decided to do something small but meaningful for his safety

The man attached a solar-powered light to the driver's motorbike storage box so other road users could see him at night

The act of kindness from TikToker Doc Marty's Mushrooms moved thousands of South Africans online

Doc Marty Mushrooms fitted the bike with a solar safety light. Image: @docmartymushrooms

Source: Getty Images

A South African man did something quietly generous on 10 November 2026 that caught the attention of thousands online. TikToker @docmartysmushrooms filmed himself in a suburban driveway as he fixed a small solar-powered safety light onto a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver's motorbike storage box, free of charge.

The clip shows him carefully positioning the light so it would be visible from the side of the bike. He explained to the driver how it works: the sun charges the battery during the day, the light switches on automatically at night, and other drivers on the road can then see the motorbike coming.

His reasoning was simple and direct. He told the driver:

"At least they can see you at night time. Come off a motorbike. It's not fun."

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A small gesture with a big meaning

Sixty60 delivery riders are a familiar sight across South African suburbs, zipping between stops at all hours. While many people notice them for their speed or how they weave through traffic, fewer stop to think about the risks they face, especially after dark.

The driver in the video seemed genuinely grateful, responding warmly as the light was fitted. For Doc Marty's Mushrooms, it was a low-cost act — but one rooted in real care for a stranger just trying to earn an honest living.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Sixty60 driver moment

South Africans flooded the comments on his page with their thoughts:

@Millana Lindenberg said:

"Blessings in abundance to you for this beautiful gesture. As irritating and annoying they are because of how they drive, they are also just trying to earn an honest living."

@this bish wrote:

"You're a gem."

@JoMo_South Africa questioned:

"I don't think they drive at night."

@Mrs P corrected:

"They deliver until 20:00 at night."

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Source: Briefly News