Inkabi Records broke their silence on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, issuing an official statement about singer Lwah Ndlunkulu's health

The label confirmed Lwah is currently at a wellness and rehabilitation facility, with Inkabi Records covering all costs

Inkabi Records denied responsibility for her condition, pointing to personal circumstances including substance use concerns

Inkabi Records shared an update on Lwah Ndlunkulu's health. Image: Lwah The Ndlunkulu

Source: Facebook

Inkabi Records has issued a formal statement addressing growing social media speculation about the health of singer Lwah Ndlunkulu, confirming she is currently receiving professional care at a rehabilitation facility.

The label broke its silence on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, after weeks of mounting online allegations suggesting Inkabi Records played a role in her deteriorating well-being. In the statement, shared by X user @bongyluaziey, the label categorically rejected those claims and outlined the support it has provided to the artist.

Lwah Ndlunkulu's health condition

According to the statement, Inkabi Records worked closely with Lwah's family over the past two months to arrange appropriate medical intervention, with the label covering all associated costs. Her care team is currently supporting her at a wellness and rehabilitation facility chosen in consultation with her family.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The label disclosed that Lwah is experiencing psychosis and that her condition is linked to personal circumstances, specifically concerns related to substance use, rather than anything done by the label. While Inkabi Records acknowledged the sensitivity of sharing such details publicly, it said the growing volume of serious allegations made some form of response necessary.

"We do not intend to disclose further intimate details concerning Lwah's health or treatment without the family's approval and consent," the statement read. "We also ask the public to consider Lwah's relatives, and urge everyone to pray for her well-being and recovery."

Inkabi Records addresses contractual allegations

The label also responded to speculation about Lwah's professional arrangements, stating that all dealings with the artist have been conducted fairly and in line with her contractual terms. It noted that music legend and Native Rhythms owner Dr Sipho Sithole, who is Lwah's grandfather, has been familiar with her arrangements with the label since the early stages of her career.

Inkabi Records urged both media and the public to exercise sensitivity, allow space for her recovery, and refrain from spreading unverified claims.

Read the full statement below:

The statement drew a strong response from fans and netizens online. See the original post that sparked the conversation:

@NcebieM said:

"They could have left out the diagnosis part. The message could have still gotten across. Wishing her well."

@Bee_Maluleke wrote:

"There is something very wrong in the entertainment industry. How artists somehow end up having challenges with substances after blowing up is concerning."

@TheRealSmomoh reacted:

"Ugh, this is so sad💔"

@MatshidisoAnnen noted:

"I hope she gets better soon. I don't like how they revealed her diagnosis, though. I don't know who was responsible for this statement, but that was not okay."

@iamprescribed suggested:

"She probably wants to leave the record label, and this is their way of forcing her to stay."

@Linghe_Xing commented:

"They should really invest in nutritionists and personal trainers when they get money so they can keep up with their schedules."

@mkhabela_a21110 added:

"There was no need to mention substance use; it's like they are indirectly destroying her image."

Inkabi Records shared an update on Lwah Ndlunkulu's health. Image: Lwah The Ndlunkulu

Source: Facebook

Lwah Ndlunkulu’s erratic Facebook posts resurface

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lwah Ndlunkulu's old Facebook posts are circulating online, raising public concern about the Afro-pop singer's well-being.

This came after Inkabi Records confirmed Lwah has been receiving professional treatment at a rehabilitation facility for the past two months.

Source: Briefly News