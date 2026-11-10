Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has earned recognition from a former Wales captain after his impressive rise in international rugby

The Springbok playmaker has caught the attention of a respected former flyhalf with his all-round ability

His latest performance against Italy has added another milestone to an already impressive international career

Dan Biggar has named Springbok Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the world's best flyhalf, praising his all-round ability ahead of the France Test. Image: Craig Butland

Source: Getty Images

Welsh rugby legend Dan Biggar has placed Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at the top of his current flyhalf rankings. The former Wales captain believes the 24-year-old has very few weaknesses and is already performing at an exceptional level.

Biggar made the assessment while discussing his five leading flyhalves during an appearance on TNT Sports. His comments come as Feinberg-Mngomezulu prepares for another major challenge with the Springboks against France in the Nations Championship on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Dan Biggar explains why Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu stands out

Biggar was particularly impressed by the young flyhalf's ability to influence matches in different ways. He praised his attacking instincts, decision-making and overall skill set.

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“Think there is not a weakness in his game,” Biggar said.

“He's playing in the best team in the world, and he looks an absolute baller.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu also finds himself ahead of several established international stars in Biggar's selection. France's Matthieu Jalibert occupies second place, followed by Scotland's Finn Russell. France's Romain Ntamack and New Zealand's Richie Mo’unga complete the five-man selection.

Interestingly, New Zealand's Damian McKenzie does not feature on the list.

Watch Biggar's assessment on the X post below:

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivers against Italy

Biggar's praise comes after another outstanding display from the Stormers star. On Saturday, 7 November, the Springboks demolished Italy 66-7 in Turin. Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributed 26 points, scoring a try, kicking nine conversions and adding a penalty.

He also produced an impressive 50:22 kick in the first half. His performance helped him reach 221 Test points. His international tally now includes 10 tries, 60 conversions and 17 penalties across 26 appearances.

Springbok flyhalf prepares for France challenge

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is expected to retain the No. 10 jersey when South Africa face France at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November. The match offers another chance for the young playmaker to show his growing influence against elite opposition.

Biggar's endorsement adds to the recognition surrounding the Springbok, whose latest performance has strengthened his standing in international rugby.

The next challenge will be maintaining that form against France, particularly with the Nations Championship campaign reaching an important stage.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu joins Springbok scoring legends

Briefly News previously reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu broke into the Springboks' all-time top 10 points scorers after his remarkable performance against Italy. The 24-year-old's latest achievement has put him alongside a former Springbok great, but the gap to the top of the rankings remains an interesting one.

With Percy Montgomery still leading the list, Feinberg-Mngomezulu has plenty of milestones to chase as his Springbok career develops. His current position and the players above him make for interesting reading.

Source: Briefly News