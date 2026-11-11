Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 11 November 2026 to address his alleged links to the disappearance of Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga

Witness C told the commission that items found at Matlala's residence matched objects visible in ransom videos sent to Boshoga's family

Matlala claimed he had lent Boshoga R5 million for a drug-processing machine but said he had no knowledge of the businessman's whereabouts

Cat Matlala said he received Jerry Boshoga as a guest a few times. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and @MzansiFarmer/ X

Source: UGC

PRETORIA — Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala took the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 11 November 2026, flatly denying any involvement in the kidnapping or disappearance of Centurion businessman Jerry Boshoga. He admitted, though, that Boshoga visited him on several occasions.

Boshoga was reported missing in November 2024 after attending a business meeting in Centurion. His family subsequently received ransom videos, and the case drew significant public attention amid concerns about police corruption and organised crime.

Witness C links Matlala to ransom videos

A key piece of testimony against Matlala came from a commission witness identified only as Witness C, who alleged that items recovered at Matlala's residence resembled objects visible in the ransom footage sent to Boshoga's family. Among the items cited was a sheet found at the property.

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Matlala rejected the allegations. While he acknowledged a prior financial relationship with Boshoga, he framed it in starkly different terms, telling the commission that Boshoga was allegedly involved in the drug trade and that he had personally lent him R5 million to purchase a drug-processing machine. He maintained that this prior relationship did not extend to any knowledge of or participation in the kidnapping. He did not provide evidence to substantiate his claim of Boshoga's alleged involvement in the drug trade.

Matlala dismisses tip-off claims

The commission also heard allegations that Matlala had received advance warning from within law enforcement about a planned arrest linked to the Boshoga matter. He denied this, dismissing the claims as unfounded.

Watch Matlala's testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry:

The proceedings form part of a broader inquiry into allegations of police corruption connected to high-profile criminal cases in South Africa. The Madlanga Commission has heard testimony from multiple witnesses as it investigates the conduct of law enforcement officials and their alleged links to criminal networks.

Cat Matlala denies paying deputy minister

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Cat Matlala’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission, where he denied paying former deputy minister Bernice Swarts and disputed claims about payments linked to a government lease.

The inquiry also heard that former deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya allegedly warned Matlala’s wife against sharing information. Matlala’s advocate said they would seek a judicial review of the commission chair’s ruling on the use of his draft statement.

Source: Briefly News