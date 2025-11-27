Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was asked about Jerry Boshoga's kidnapping during his testimony before Parliament

Julius Malema gave Matlala the platform to address Boshoga's mother, who believed that Cat had kidnapped her son

Matlala also sent a message to the kidnappers, urging them to give the family a sign so they could have some closure

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has once again denied being involved in the kidnapping of Jerry Boshoga, even sending the missing farmer’s mother a message, maintaining his innocence.

Boshoga was kidnapped in 2024 and has not been seen since. His kidnappers initially demanded R60 million for his release, but later reduced it to R10 million. They also sent his family graphic videos depicting him being tortured.

Matlala, who is friends with Boshoga, has been suspected of being involved in his kidnapping, but has constantly denied it.

Matlala delivers a message to Boshoga’s mother

During Matlala’s testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, Julius Malema urged him to direct a message to Boshoga’s mother. Maelma stated that Boshoga’s mother believed Cat was involved in her son’s kidnapping.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters then gave Matlala a chance to address Boshoga’s mother and explain his side of the story.

“Mama, you know very well that me and your son are very close friends. We’ve done a lot of things together, travelled together. There is nothing I would do to harm your son. Actually, your son was like a young brother to me,” Matlala said.

He also claimed that there were people who were trying to get between them and trying to make her think he that took her son.

“From the bottom of my heart, I have never, and I will never, ever, do anything to harm your son and your family,” he claimed.

Matlala addresses Boshoga’s kidnappers

Malema also gave Matlala a chance to address Boshoga’s kidnappers, and the businessman used it to call for closure.

“What we need now is closure, whether they have him — they must just release him because he is diabetic. I don’t think wherever he is, he is in good health. If they did something to him, still, let them give us a sign somewhere. To at least have closure,” he said.

