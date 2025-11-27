Vusimuzi Matlala Sends Message to Jerry Boshoga’s Mother As He Maintains Innocence in His Kidnapping
- Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was asked about Jerry Boshoga's kidnapping during his testimony before Parliament
- Julius Malema gave Matlala the platform to address Boshoga's mother, who believed that Cat had kidnapped her son
- Matlala also sent a message to the kidnappers, urging them to give the family a sign so they could have some closure
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has once again denied being involved in the kidnapping of Jerry Boshoga, even sending the missing farmer’s mother a message, maintaining his innocence.
Boshoga was kidnapped in 2024 and has not been seen since. His kidnappers initially demanded R60 million for his release, but later reduced it to R10 million. They also sent his family graphic videos depicting him being tortured.
Matlala, who is friends with Boshoga, has been suspected of being involved in his kidnapping, but has constantly denied it.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Matlala delivers a message to Boshoga’s mother
During Matlala’s testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, Julius Malema urged him to direct a message to Boshoga’s mother. Maelma stated that Boshoga’s mother believed Cat was involved in her son’s kidnapping.
The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters then gave Matlala a chance to address Boshoga’s mother and explain his side of the story.
“Mama, you know very well that me and your son are very close friends. We’ve done a lot of things together, travelled together. There is nothing I would do to harm your son. Actually, your son was like a young brother to me,” Matlala said.
He also claimed that there were people who were trying to get between them and trying to make her think he that took her son.
“From the bottom of my heart, I have never, and I will never, ever, do anything to harm your son and your family,” he claimed.
Matlala addresses Boshoga’s kidnappers
Malema also gave Matlala a chance to address Boshoga’s kidnappers, and the businessman used it to call for closure.
“What we need now is closure, whether they have him — they must just release him because he is diabetic. I don’t think wherever he is, he is in good health. If they did something to him, still, let them give us a sign somewhere. To at least have closure,” he said.
What you need to know about Cat Matlala's testimony
- The Department of Correctional Services said that security at the Kgosi Mapuru II Correctional Centre was beefed up ahead of Matlala's testimony, and this also included guarding his food
- Matlala's lawyers requested a postponement of his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee, citing prison conditions and health concerns
- However, the Ad hoc Committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, confirmed that Matlala would testify before the Committee
- His legal team also said that Matlala's incarceration in solitary confinement was taking a toll on him and his physical and mental health
- Matlala also said that he was sceptical of the immunity the Ad Hoc Committee provided him and said that investigators may use the information against him
Matlala claims he gave Bheki Cele money
Briefly News reported that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala also discussed former Police Minister Bheki Cele during his testimony.
The tenderpreneur claimed that he gave the former police commissioner approximately R500,000.
His statement contradicted Cele's claims that he did not receive money from Matlala.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za