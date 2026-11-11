South African musician Mduduzi Ncube recently exposed Big Zulu in a video on social media

This comes after Lwah Ndlunkulu's worrying viral Facebook posts about the record company

South Africans on social media were divided on the artist's comments

Inkabi Records artist Mduduzi Ncube speaks on Big Zulu royalty drama after Lwah Ndlunkulu drama. Image: @visse_ss

Source: Twitter

Popular musician Mduduzi Ncube recently spoke up about Big Zulu royalty drama following Lwah Ndlunkulu's worrying viral Facebook posts by the Afro-pop singer.

A video of Ncube was shared online after Big Zulu fired back at Lwah Ndlunkulu's allegations.

The Scoop reported on its X account that Ncube broke his silence on Big Zulu Royalty drama right after the Lwah Ndlunkulu bombshell.

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South Africans comment on the video

@IvanMbongwa said:

"Ukufika nengoma means what? What about the other side of business, such as management, promotion, beats, mastering, etc."

@Allan_2801 replied:

"There is nothing being exposed here. We got to know LA beats through Big Zulu; it is Big Zulu who spoke on many occasions, saying LA beats is the guy who worked on the beat. He even mentioned it on the MacG podcast that was done at Kwa Mai Mai, and he pointed that out to MacG."

@Bongums38153989 said:

"Black people can be very entitled when a business owned by a black person blossoms. They forget that they were just employees."

@ThapsGMT wrote:

"This is not your company broer, bro; you were hired by the company, and you have to abide by its principles. You were nothing before the company, so relax."

@Qbeatz2kwl responded:

"Mduduzi ukhuluma into enje engekho la. Ufunan kahle kahle. Inkampani kaBig Zulu kube eyakhe? He's even opposing izinto ezishiwo uBig Zulu about him, uyanhlanhla nje. Uhlanganaphi nje yena nemali eningi?"

Inkabi Records in Crisis: Mduduzi Ncube speaks on Big Zulu Royalty Drama After Lwah Ndlunkulu drama

Source: Instagram

Lwah Ndlunkulu’s erratic Facebook posts surface amid rift with Big Zulu’s Inkabi Records

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lwah Ndlunkulu's Facebook posts are circulating online, raising public concern about the Afro-pop singer's well-being.

Inkabi Records confirmed Lwah has been receiving professional treatment at a rehabilitation facility for the past two months.

Podcast and Chill previously dropped a bombshell about Lwah's alleged financial frustrations with Big Zulu's label.

Source: Briefly News