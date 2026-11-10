Damian Willemse praised the Springboks' strong start and improved finishing against Italy

The utility back admitted that South Africa still had several areas to improve before facing France

Willemse recalled how difficult it was for the Springboks to break down France in their previous meeting

The Springboks have turned their attention to France after their victory over Italy, with Damian Willemse identifying two aspects of their performance that pleased him.

South Africa will travel to Paris for their Nations Championship encounter against France on Friday, November 13, knowing they face a challenging assignment against the hosts.

Damian Willemse on the Boks' strong start

Willemse highlighted the Springboks' strong start and their ability to convert opportunities into points as important positives from their performance against Italy.

"Our start in the first half was crucial. And I think on top of that, probably, our conversion. I think that was key, especially when we got into the 22 and some of the chances that were created, we converted that," he said.

The utility back, however, admitted that there were still several areas the team needed to improve before facing France.

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Willemse upbeat ahead of France match

He acknowledged that the upcoming encounter would demand more from the Springboks, particularly given the difficulty they experienced against the French side in their previous meeting.

"Last year was a tough match. I think we only in the 70th minute managed to break through them and get that victory," Willemse recalled.

The 28-year-old added that the team understood what awaited them in Paris and needed to remain focused on addressing their shortcomings.

"Next week Friday, it's going to be a massive one, so we've got to keep focused on that," he said.

The Springboks will be looking to carry the positives from their Italy performance into what promises to be a demanding encounter against France.

Source: Briefly News