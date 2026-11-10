ANCYL president Collen Malatji called out former president Thabo Mbeki at a media briefing at Luthuli House after the ANC's poor showing in the 2026 local government elections

The ANC's national vote share fell sharply from 45.59% in 2021 to 30.76% in 2026, with the party losing ground in several key metros

Malatji argued that long-standing failures under previous administrations, not the current ANC leadership, drove the decline

Collen Malatji turned the tables on Thabo Mbeki. Images: @ANCYLhq/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji publicly challenged former president Thabo Mbeki at a media briefing held at Luthuli House on 9 November 2026, questioning why Mbeki did not step down during his own tenure when the party faced comparable difficulties.

According to IOL, Malatji's remarks came in the aftermath of the ANC's deeply disappointing performance in the 2026 Local Government Elections, in which the party's national vote share collapsed from 45.59% in 2021 to 30.76%. Despite remaining the largest single party nationally, the ANC faced stiff competition across the board. The Democratic Alliance finished second with 24.64%, followed by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party at 9.76%, the Economic Freedom Fighters at 6.22%, and ActionSA at 5.67%.

In terms of outright municipal control, the ANC secured majorities in 53 municipalities, the DA in 12, the Inkatha Freedom Party in five, and the MK Party in three. The MK Party made the most dramatic gain, taking control of eThekwini, while Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane all remained hung councils.

Malatji points to old guard over current leadership

Malatji rejected the notion that the current ANC leadership bears primary responsibility for the electoral decline. He argued that many of the party's structural problems originated under earlier administrations, citing early corruption controversies such as the arms deal. He highlighted former leader Tony Yengeni, who defected to the MK Party in October 2025, as one example of figures from that era whose conduct had lasting consequences.

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The ANCYL president further stated that accountability must extend across the full National Executive Committee and criticised deployed leaders who neglected their campaigning duties. He called on a younger generation to spearhead the party's renewal and went as far as inviting Mbeki to appear before the NEC to account directly for decisions made during his presidency. Malatji's broadside against the former president signals a deepening generational fault line within the ANC as the party grapples with its worst local government result in decades.

View the Youth League's X tweet about the briefing:

Pensioners are killing the ANC: Collen Malatji

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Malatji’s call for veteran ANC leaders to retire and make way for younger politicians. His remarks followed ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s walkout from the COSATU congress.

Malatji said older leaders were damaging the party, while social media users were divided over his appeal. Some questioned whether the Youth League could attract more young voters, raising questions about its readiness to take over.

Source: Briefly News