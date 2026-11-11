An X user asked Grok to compare the wealth of Black Coffee and Sizwe Dhlomo after farm visit photos of the two went viral

The AI's response put Black Coffee significantly ahead, estimating his net worth at around $60 million compared to Sizwe Dhlomo's R40–70 million

The question drew even more attention because Black Coffee had recently called out people who obsess over comparing other men's wealth

AI compares Black Coffee and Sizwe Dlamini’s wealth after farm photos go viral

Source: Instagram

Farm visit photos of Black Coffee and Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a wealth debate on X that quickly got out of hand. When images of the globally renowned DJ visiting Dhlomo's KwaZulu-Natal property surfaced on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, it took less than a day for someone to rope in AI to settle the question nobody could agree on.

X user @TLTShaba posted the now-viral question to Grok with a knowing disclaimer: "I know he won't like it, but... @grok, who is richer between Black Coffee and Sizwe Dhlomo?"

What Grok said

The AI did not hold back. Grok's response put Black Coffee comfortably ahead, citing reliable estimates that place his net worth at around $60 million, roughly R1.1 billion, built through global DJ fees, label ownership, investments and property holdings. Sizwe Dhlomo's wealth was pegged at between R40 million and R70 million, derived from radio, media work and his KZN farming operations. Grok's conclusion: "No contest on the numbers."

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The timing made the question particularly loaded. Just days earlier, on Sunday, 8 November 2026, an X post by @FiscusKgosi had suggested that North West mining tycoon Solly Soka Madibela, widely known as My Sol, outranked Black Coffee financially. Black Coffee responded sharply at the time, writing: "What's this obsession with comparing people's 'bags'? Focus on yourselves, gents, respectfully." With that fresh in everyone's memory, @TLTShaba's question landed with extra sting.

Peeps Weigh In

The post drew strong reactions across X, with users splitting on how to interpret the comparison.

@curvedhis pushed back on the framing entirely: "Dawg...stop being dumb or acting dumb....Sizwe has generational wealth....Black Coffee worked hard for his earnings... If you're smart, you know you don't compare a cheese boy and a hard worker."

@macwell725261 questioned the premise: "You are comparing a radio broadcaster to an internationally renowned DJ?"

@kgauza89495434 was more intrigued by what Dhlomo's land could be worth: "What is Sizwe Dlomos land has minerals underneath worth billions? Eh, now I'm starting to respect this man if this is his land? Only whites have this kinda land, yaz"

@MpumalangaPost admitted to genuine confusion: "Guys, is Sizwe Dhlomo really rich? Because I was thinking it is his friend Trevor Noah who is rich; how does Sizwe make his riches?"

@mthembisithole summed up the farm photos with one line: "Bentley on a farm, British aristocracy rich this."

@NKAN_YEZI kept it simple: "You really can't compare the 2. Yeka leyonto."

Source: Briefly News