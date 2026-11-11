A Zimbabwean man filmed a cheeky house tour of his parents' spacious home while his mother was out

The creator, known as @damidgetzimbo, sneaked into his parents' bedroom for a quick peek during the tour

Online viewers flooded the comments with praise for the massive family home hr showed off in Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean content creator gave his followers an unexpected treat on 11 November. While his mother stepped out, he grabbed his phone and walked viewers through the family home she had strictly kept off camera.

A man in Zimbabwe shows off his family's mansion in an Instagram video. Image: @damidgetzimbo

Source: Instagram

The man behind the account @damidgetzimbo introduced the property as "La Casa de Chimeza," taking viewers from the formal sitting room to a breezy outdoor area, through the kitchen, dining room and his own en-suite bedroom. He gave a shout-out to Stuart, the family's gardener, calling him "the man." He even snuck a quick peek into his parents' bedroom, whispering to his followers not to say a word because his mum would see the tags and find out.

The home was clearly spacious and well-kept, with a lush garden, a dedicated TV room and a dining area set up for large family gatherings. The creator kept the whole tour light and funny, joking about jet lag, his parents watching CNN and the near-certainty that someone in the comments would snitch on him. He rounded off the video with plans for the rest of his Zimbabwe trip, teasing visits to a rural area and a safari.

The clip by @damidgetzimbo gained attention quickly, with viewers struck by the size and quality of the family home. Many welcomed him back to Zimbabwe warmly, using the affectionate term "Matemai" (meaning mother's child). Watch the full house tour that got everyone talking:

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Viewers applaud Zim home

The comments section lit up with admiration and a bit of humour:

@blakeandrew8 said:

"Beautiful house bro! How's the construction coming along on the other house they were building that you showed in the series with Wonton?"

@garbandzo shared:

"So nice, Zah! Enjoy your time at home ❤️"

@ruvak commented:

"Beautiful home!"

@negotrue said:

"Hit me up next time you're going Zim cuzzy ❤️🇿🇼"

@the_1_andcully wrote:

"Respectfully, Momma Zah…your home is beautiful!!!"

@miss_keishaxx asked:

"Nice house 🔥Are you related to Enzo Ishall?"

Other Briefly News stories on Zimbabwean home developments

A viral TikTok tour shared by user @mfundo.zulu27 captivated southern African social media after showcasing high-standard modern residences across the mining community township of Mbizo in Kwekwe.

Shared via the Kumusha Ekhaya Inspo-hub Facebook group, a Zimbabwean woman revealed the finished rural homestead she and her family moved into just three weeks after permanently relocating back to Zimbabwe following a decade of living in South Africa.

Facebook group, a Zimbabwean woman revealed the finished rural homestead she and her family moved into just three weeks after permanently relocating back to Zimbabwe following a decade of living in South Africa. A Zimbabwean couple residing in Pretoria, South Africa, went viral after Kelvin Birioti shared photos of the completed four-bedroom homestead they managed and built remotely across the border.

Source: Briefly News