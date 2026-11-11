An Afrikaans teacher went viral after sharing a creative classroom lesson using real-life scenarios to explain past tense

The clip, posted on TikTok on 10 November 2026, showed her energetic teaching style winning over learners and viewers alike

South Africans flooded the comments, with many blaming their own Afrikaans struggles on their old teachers

An Afrikaans teacher sharing how she teaches her learners. Images: @anfreakenzel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African Afrikaans teacher had the whole country wishing they could go back to school. TikToker @anfreakenzel posted a clip from her classroom on 10 November 2026, and it quickly struck a nerve with viewers who spent years dreading the subject.

In the video, she stands at the front of her class with sentences written on the chalkboard, including the Afrikaans phrase "Ek soen my kerel" (I kiss my boyfriend). Rather than using dry grammar rules, she turned the lesson into a relatable story, joking that her heart was broken and the kiss took place in the past to help learners grasp when to use "verlede tyd" (past tense). The class could be heard chiming in with answers, clearly engaged throughout.

Why her method is working

Afrikaans past tense does not follow the same rules as English. Certain words shift position within a sentence depending on the tense, which trips up many learners. By anchoring the grammar to something students could picture and laugh about, she made those rules stick in a way textbooks rarely manage.

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Her own caption read:

"Maybe I should start posting all my lessons on TikTok. I actually miss this now.... ahewwww 🤩"

Watch the classroom lesson that has South Africa talking:

Mzansi floods the comments

The clip hit a collective nerve, and South Africans had a lot to say on the teacher's TikTok post:

@FATS commented:

"Who can forget anything she says with a voice like that."

@Ngwatladi wrote:

"My Afrikaans teacher was busy calling me Tsotsi and not doing this (my surname is Thotse)"

@basetsanamotaung05 said:

"I would have passed Afrikaans with distinctions 🥺😂 the teacher was the problem."

@pisces_0150 added:

"I would have aced Afrikaans, all we had was tired old ladies with perm hair 😭"

@Tshego joked:

"I love kids coz they will sing the answers like this and still fail the test 😭😭😭"

@Vishal shared:

"Mam, well done, after 16 years of finishing matric only today I understand Verlede Tyd."

@saneleguu asked:

"How much is school fees, I wanna enrol in your class 😩😂❤️"

For many South Africans, the video was more than just entertaining. It opened up an honest conversation about how much the person standing in front of the classroom matters, and how differently the subject might have landed with a teacher like her.

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Source: Briefly News