David Walliams built a multi-million-pound empire through Little Britain, Britain's Got Talent and record-breaking children's books

However, a leaked audio recording from a 2020 Britain's Got Talent session triggered a cascade of events that ended his decade-long run on the show

By late 2026, serious misconduct allegations spanning two decades resurfaced, reshaping his public legacy permanently

Inside David Walliams’ life, career and scandals. Image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Mediterrane Film Festival

Source: Getty Images

Few British entertainers have climbed as high as David Walliams, and fewer still have seen their legacy become so fiercely contested. The comedian, author, and television personality built an empire that touched nearly every corner of British pop culture - yet the past few years have seen that empire rocked by a string of controversies that show no signs of fading.

From Reigate to record-breaking author

Born David Edward Williams on 20 August 1971 in Banstead, Surrey, Walliams grew up the son of a London Transport engineer and a laboratory technician. His appetite for performance showed early, nurtured through the National Youth Theatre and a Bachelor of Arts in Drama from the University of Bristol, which he completed in 1992. He later changed his surname to Walliams upon joining the actors' union Equity, to distinguish himself from another performer.

His breakthrough came alongside comedian Matt Lucas. Together, they co-created the BBC sketch series Little Britain (2003–2006) and Come Fly with Me (2010–2011), turning both into cultural touchstones. Walliams then pivoted to children's fiction with his 2008 debut novel The Boy in the Dress, launching a literary career that would eventually generate more than £150 million in UK retail sales alone. Titles such as Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy, and Demon Dentist drew comparisons to Roald Dahl and cemented his status as one of Britain's top-selling authors.

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He joined the judging panel of Britain's Got Talent in 2012 alongside Simon Cowell, earning multiple National Television Awards for Best TV Judge over his decade on the show. Away from the screen, he swam the English Channel in 2006 and completed the 140-mile length of the River Thames in 2011, both for Sport Relief. In 2017, he received an OBE for his services to charity and entertainment.

David Walliams' literary career reportedly generated more than £150 million in UK retail sales. Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Personal life and net worth

Walliams was previously married to Dutch supermodel Lara Stone. The couple began dating in 2009, wed at Claridge's Hotel in London in May 2010, and welcomed a son, Alfred, in 2013, before separating in 2015. He has kept his romantic life largely out of the public eye since then.

His net worth is estimated to be between £20 million and £24 million (approximately R441 million to R529 million), drawn from book sales, television fees, live tours, and film adaptations of his work.

David Walliams’ net worth is estimated to be between £20 million and £24 million. Image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Mediterrane Film Festival

Source: Getty Images

Scandals that reshaped his career

Little Britain's legacy soured in the late 2010s when the show attracted sharp criticism over its use of blackface and its portrayal of marginalised communities. Netflix and BBC iPlayer removed the series from their platforms, and both Walliams and Lucas issued public apologies.

Then, in November 2022, leaked audio from a 2020 Britain's Got Talent filming session surfaced, capturing Walliams making derogatory and explicit remarks about contestants during breaks. The fallout was swift: he exited the show before the 2023 season and subsequently took production company Fremantle to the High Court over a data protection breach, settling the case out of court.

Publishing giant HarperCollins cut ties with Walliams in late 2025 following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female employees. A joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News then published serious allegations of sexual misconduct spanning roughly two decades, claiming Walliams used his celebrity status to pursue young women. His attempt to block publication through a High Court injunction was unsuccessful. While he expressed regret for past thoughtless conduct, he firmly denied any illegal activity or abuse of power. The World of David Walliams attraction at Alton Towers was permanently closed in the wake of the disclosures.

HarperCollins is phasing out its existing stock of books written by David Walliams following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

David Walliams remains one of the most recognisable and commercially successful figures in modern British entertainment. While his creative output as a comedian, author, and television personality redefined children’s literature and British television culture, his professional legacy remains deeply intertwined with the severe public and legal controversies that have reshaped his public standing.

Source: Briefly News