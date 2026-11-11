A veteran Lufthansa flight attendant received a moving send-off at Johannesburg's airport after completing her final flight on the Munich route

Ground staff and colleagues gathered at the terminal to sing a soul-stirring rendition of the beloved folk song Shosholoza in her honour

The touching farewell video moved viewers around the world, with many saying it filled them with pride for South Africa's warmth and culture

A retiring Lufthansa crew member was treated to an emotional send-off as colleagues gathered around, singing. Image: juliette_delta2020 / @lufthansa

Source: Instagram

A Lufthansa flight attendant walked away from her final Johannesburg–Munich flight with something truly unforgettable. On 9 November 2026, ground staff and colleagues at the Johannesburg airport terminal gave her a farewell that stopped people in their tracks. Instead of a quiet goodbye, the crew gathered around the check-in counters and launched into a powerful, rhythmic rendition of Shosholoza, the beloved South African folk song that has long carried the spirit of the country's people.

36 years in the skies

The clapping built, the voices rose, and the veteran attendant stood at the centre of it all, visibly moved by the gesture. The clip was shared on Instagram by @juliette_delta2020, and it spread quickly as viewers around the world paused to take it in. The flight attendant had dedicated more than 36 years of her life to Lufthansa, spending decades connecting South Africa and Europe one flight at a time. Her farewell was not just a personal milestone.

It was a generational handover, with younger aviation crew members stepping forward to honour the woman who had come before them, celebrating her legacy with the kind of warmth that money cannot buy. The send-off carried the full emotion of a career well lived. Luggage carts lined the background, the terminal buzzed around them, and yet every person in that circle gave the moment everything they had.

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Watch the farewell that moved the internet in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi's warm culture wins hearts online

For many watching, the video was more than a retirement moment. It was a reminder of the deep humanity that South Africa's culture carries, even in the middle of an airport terminal on an ordinary Monday. South Africans and international viewers flooded the comments, deeply touched by what they saw:

@onepositiv wrote:

"How sweet 🧡🥰."

@mostafa62721 asked:

"So beautiful 🥰. Name of the song?"

@craig_inthe_catskills said:

"Wait, this is not a choir? They sound amazing!"

@kimberly_jane shared:

"This made me cry 🧡. Love and miss my country! Viva South Africa za 💚."

@tobiasbaker747 added:

"This is so beautiful 💞!"

@theonlytitilayo wrote:

"Congratulations on your retirement."

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Source: Briefly News