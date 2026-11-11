Chane, CEO and founder of Prime Ride Enterprise South Africa, announced the app would go live on 16 November 2026

Prime Ride charges drivers zero commission per trip, instead using a weekly or monthly subscription model

The app launched across Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban with five vehicle categories on offer

Chane Vogel is launching Prime Ride. Image: Chane Vogel/Facebook and monkeyibusinessimages/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A South African entrepreneur has gone public with her plan to take on Uber and Bolt with a homegrown e-hailing platform that promises better conditions for drivers and safer rides for passengers.

Chane Vogel introduced herself as the CEO and founder of Prime Ride Enterprise South Africa in a Facebook video posted on 10 November 2026. She announced that the app would launch to the public on 16 November, rolling out simultaneously in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

How Prime Ride differs from Uber and Bolt

The core difference, Chane explained, is how the platform treats its drivers. Established e-hailing apps in South Africa currently take between 20% and 50% commission on every trip completed. Prime Ride charges drivers nothing per trip. Instead, drivers pay a weekly or monthly subscription fee to remain active on the platform.

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The model is designed to ease the financial pressure many e-hailing drivers face. With more money in their pockets, Chane argued, drivers can properly maintain their vehicles, reduce stress and earn a sustainable income.

On the passenger side, Prime Ride only approves top-rated drivers and vehicles. The platform also uses no bots or AI for customer service, meaning users always speak to a real person.

Five ride categories available at launch

Prime Ride launches with five tiers: Prime Pocket for everyday compact vehicles, Prime Plus for larger sedans, Prime Prestige for 2016 to 2018 BMW, Audi and Mercedes models, Prime Premium for 2018 and newer luxury vehicles, and Prime Van for shuttles accommodating four or more passengers.

"Premium drivers and premium vehicles."

Chane acknowledged the challenge of competing against well-funded rivals with limited marketing resources, and appealed directly to viewers to share the video to help spread the word.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans responded to the announcement on her page with a mix of encouragement and practical questions:

Tonie Christie said:

"Well done 🎉🎉🎉"

Melissa Mandy Terblanche asked:

"Maybe share what safety measures there are for riders"

Awie Viljoen wrote:

"How do you go about to register as a driver?"

Pieter Van Zijl said:

"Good luck with this. Very tough space to compete in and requires deep pockets"

InkfamousBobd Skull commented:

"Like Bolt, Uber, InDrive..."

Antoinette Randall wrote:

"Please could you consider a branch in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape South Africa. My husband at one point of retrenchment in our lives drove for Uber, and that ate up our survival. It would no doubt explode your service in the Eastern Cape. Your creation of employment is utmost welcome to our country. The Lord bless your business abundantly"

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Source: Briefly News