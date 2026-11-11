Swimming SA acting CEO Zikie Molusi has broken his silence on Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands

Molusi explained how the federation received the Olympic champion's decision and what it had planned for her in December

His response has sparked criticism on X, with South Africans questioning his leadership and Swimming SA's handling of the situation

Swimming South Africa acting CEO Zikie Molusi has come under fire after addressing Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands, with several social media users questioning the federation's leadership following the announcement.

Swimming SA's Zikie Molusi Faces Backlash After Responding to Tatjana Smith's Netherlands Switch

Source: UGC

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian, announced on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, that she would switch her international sporting allegiance to the Netherlands.

Speaking to eNCA on Wednesday, 11 November, Molusi said the federation respected her decision and had already been informed of her intentions.

He explained that Swimming SA had received correspondence from the four-time Olympic medallist, in which she outlined the reasons behind her decision. However, the organisation had kept the matter confidential out of respect for her privacy.

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Molusi described the development as a sad one for South Africa, particularly because the federation had been preparing to take a team to the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing in December.

He added that Swimming SA had been looking forward to having Smith as part of the squad.

South Africans question Swimming SA leadership

Molusi's comments prompted criticism from several social media users, with some directing their frustration at the federation's leadership rather than Smith's decision.

One X user questioned his suitability for the position, asking:

"What makes this dude qualified to sit as president (nogal) of Swimming SA? Can he even swim?"

Another user, Hooman, criticised what they perceived as incompetence within the organisation, while another questioned whether Molusi himself could swim. The comments reflected wider frustration among some users about the administration of swimming in South Africa, with Smith's departure bringing renewed attention to the federation's challenges.

Watch the clip below shared on X.

Tatjana Smith's departure raises questions

Smith's decision comes after a difficult period in her relationship with Swimming South Africa.

The swimmer previously had a dispute with the federation over her $35,000 prize money from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. The amount was eventually paid more than a year after it was due, following media scrutiny.

In her announcement, Smith explained that financial and practical challenges had made her previous swimming career difficult to sustain. She also said representing the Netherlands would provide greater high-performance support and an opportunity to build a more sustainable career.

The 29-year-old holds both South African and Dutch citizenship through her father and will continue training in South Africa while representing the Netherlands at international competitions.

Her first competition under the Dutch flag is expected to be the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Beijing, scheduled for 1 to 6 December 2026.

Smith won two Olympic gold medals and two silver medals across the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, making her one of the most successful athletes in South African sporting history.

While Molusi maintained that Swimming SA respected her decision, the reaction to his interview suggests that some South Africans want more answers about the circumstances surrounding the departure of one of the country's greatest sporting talents.

Source: Briefly News