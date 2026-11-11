Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma responded to Gayton McKenzie's statement regarding Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands

The March and March leader blamed poor administration for driving away athletes who had elevated South Africa's flag on the global stage

South Africans online accused Ngobese-Zuma of contradicting earlier remarks in which she questioned whether Smith was ever truly South African

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's recent comments about Tatjana Smith sparked mixed reactions on social media. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has called on authorities to intervene and retain Tatjana Smith after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie addressed the Olympic champion's decision to represent the Netherlands.

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian who holds dual citizenship, announced she would switch allegiance to the Netherlands due to financial and administrative hurdles, while remaining based in South Africa for training.

McKenzie subsequently issued a formal statement wishing her well, confirming that Smith had personally alerted him before the public announcement, and pointing to ongoing reforms within Swimming South Africa while clarifying the department's statutory limits over independent sports bodies.

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Reacting directly to McKenzie's public address on 11 November 2026, Ngobese-Zuma took to X to urge the ministry and sporting bodies to find a way to reverse the move rather than simply accept it.

"Is there no way of getting her back? We can't afford to lose such talent because of poor administration! It's wrong to mistreat the same athletes that fly the country's flag so high! It's wrong," she wrote.

Flip-flop accusations flood the comments

The plea, framed as pushback against the department's handling of the situation, drew immediate backlash from social media users who accused Ngobese of an abrupt reversal.

Commentators pointed to her prior remarks in which she said Smith 'never really was South African' and that 'switching countries like this will only happen to the kids of foreigners.'

@MadEntgbx wrote:

"Wena? You just commented yesterday that she was never South African anyway. What a flip-flopper you are. Mxm"

@OwamiM_O added:

"Jacinta, you are two-faced. Unless it was a fake account of yours, but I saw you saying things like 'She is not South African anyway,' now you want her to get back? Lol."

@JeanJean20929 asked:

"Changing your tune. Are you flip-flopping like Malema now?"

Despite the criticism, some defended her demand for ministerial accountability.

@CurlySue5 wrote:

"Thank you, Jacinta. We need to put pressure on politicians to account."

@b3l_Air posted:

"Thank you. This is the response we actually need."

Roland Schoeman hits back at Ngobese-Zuma

Briefly News reported that Roland Schoeman weighed in after Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands sparked questions about her South African identity

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned the Olympic champion's roots, prompting a strong response from the former swimmer.

Schoeman has also turned the spotlight on Swimming South Africa over the R55,000 athletes are reportedly expected to contribute to represent the country.

Source: Briefly News