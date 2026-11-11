Dr Esther Mahlangu, one of South Africa's most celebrated artists, marked her 91st birthday on 11 November 2026

Mahlangu learned Ndebele painting at age ten from her mother and grandmother, a tradition passed down by women for generations

A special exhibition titled HER MARK opened at the Melrose Gallery in her honour, running from 1 November 2026

Dr Esther Mahlangu turned 91 on 11 November 2026. The legendary Ndebele artist, born in 1935, spent nine decades transforming a centuries-old tradition into a global art movement that has earned her a place among South Africa's most treasured cultural figures.

Dr Esther Mahlangu celebrated her birthday. Image: @thandomahlangu_.

Source: Twitter

Dr Mahlangu was just ten years old when her mother and grandmother first guided her hands across the walls of their home in Mpumalanga. Ndebele geometric painting was women's work. It lived on the walls of family homes, refreshed every year as an act of care and cultural pride. Mahlangu grew up inside that tradition and eventually became the person who carried it beyond those walls.

She was the first to bring Ndebele art onto canvas, opening it up to audiences who would never have the opportunity to travel to Mpumalanga and witness it in its original setting. Dr Mahlangu's most iconic crossover came when she painted a BMW Art Car, one of only a handful of artists ever invited to do so, putting Ndebele geometric patterns in front of international audiences across Europe, America and beyond.

To mark her 91st birthday, the Melrose Gallery launched an exhibition called HER MARK, which opened on 1 November 2026 and celebrates her life and legacy. The image shared on her Instagram account carried a simple message: "Ninety-one years today. The exhibition is open." See the birthday post on Instagram below:

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Mzansi rejoice over Mama Esther's birthday

South Africans flooded the comments section with love and admiration:

@nhlanhla_mafu added:

"Happy birthday to the queen of queens, Mama Esther, and thank you for always being an inspiration 💝"

@exclusively_stitched_by_zintos shared:

"Happy birthday our true inspiration ❤️ long live Granny ❤️❤️"

@bopheloandstuff said:

"Blessings and grace to you, Grandmother 🥳💃🏽🙏🏽🤎"

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Source: Briefly News