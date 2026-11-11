L-Tido dropped a full podcast episode dedicated to clapping back at Nota Baloyi, raising some serious personal allegations

The rapper claimed Nota called the police over a romantic situation and allegedly borrowed money from people on his team

Nota shot back on X with a pointed dig at L-Tido about his son, and Mzansi had a lot to say about the whole ordeal

L-Tido responded to Nota Baloyi's claims about a police incident and money he allegedly borrowed. Image: L-Tido, Nota

Source: Facebook

L-Tido came out swinging in a fiery podcast episode directed squarely at music industry figure Nota Baloyi, raising a string of personal allegations and taking no prisoners in the process. In Episode 49 of the L-Tido Podcast, filmed in a branded studio setting, the rapper addressed what he described as a pattern of behaviour from Nota that he could no longer ignore. The episode was teased on X ahead of its 4 pm release.

L-Tido's claims against Nota Baloyi

One of the most striking allegations in the episode was that Nota allegedly arrived at a location called New Chance Crip accompanied by police over a romantic situation involving a woman. "You can't arrest someone for sleeping with your girl," L-Tido said bluntly during the episode, adding that he was "mad" about it.

L-Tido also took aim at Nota's finances, claiming Nota had borrowed money from members of his team, and even flashed what he described as a Capitech bank account on screen, though he said he would blur the account number. He sarcastically floated the idea of running a donation drive for Nota through his network, saying:

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"If you want to donate some little money in Nota's Capitech account, please hit us up on the LT.network."

He also mocked Nota Baloyi for allegedly having music legend M.A. Double Marks pushing his Fiat, quipping:

"What's the point of trending if you can't buy a battery?"

He also got personal, sharing that after a difficult moment where he was "crying his eyes out on the couch," Nota allegedly returned and used that vulnerability against him.

"He came back, and he used all of that information to try and destroy me.”

Watch the video below:

Nota hits back, and Mzansi reacts

The exchange sent social media into a frenzy. Peeps wasted no time picking sides and roasting both men.

Nota did not let it slide. Responding on X under his handle @lavidaNOTA, he posted:

"Still not spending time with your son… Shame man, I made your podcast!"

@BoyyPermanent:

"Bro called the police because guys smashed his hun. 😂😂😂😂 What an L!"

@LFCFassy:

"How much did you borrow? 🤣"

@Kamxan_:

"You called the police on Siv for smashing your girl? 😭"

L-Tido wrapped up his episode with a final word:

"I think he does need therapy."

Nota and Shimza exchanged insults

Nota Baloyi fired back at Shimza on X after the DJ addressed comments about his Kunye Records director removal.

Shimza clapped back at Baloyi with a sarcastic response after the podcaster accused him of serving white corporate interests.

Source: Briefly News