An 88-year-old man was allegedly tortured and killed at a residence in Eversdal, Bellville, on Tuesday evening, 10 November 2026

A private medical response team arrived at the scene at approximately 7:15pm and found the elderly man with no signs of life

The 53-year-old suspect, the victim's son, was arrested and charged with murder and is set to appear in court

A Bellville man was arrested after alleagedly killing hid 88-year-old father. Images: Bernd von Jutrczenka and Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after his 88-year-old father was allegedly tortured and killed at a residential property in Eversdal, Bellville, on Tuesday evening, 10 November 2026.

Titanium Securitas Medical Response, a private security and medical company, dispatched a team to the property in Eversdal after receiving an urgent call reporting a serious assault. Paramedics arrived at approximately 7:15pm and found the elderly man with no signs of life.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 11 November, Titanium Securitas Medical Response said preliminary information indicated that the victim had been tortured and killed by his son. The suspect allegedly placed his father's body inside a wheelie bin following the incident.

Durbanville police open murder docket

According to IOL, Western Cape police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that Durbanville police had opened a murder investigation after the incident on Eversdal Road, Stellenberg Gardens. Gwala said the assault allegedly occurred at around 6:55pm on Tuesday.

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"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," Gwala said.

The 53-year-old suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident was reported. He is expected to make his first appearance before the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

See X post about the murder here:

Court appearance set for Thursday

Investigators have not yet publicly disclosed a motive, and the precise sequence of events leading to the man's death remains the subject of an active police investigation. The case has been assigned to Durbanville police, who continue to gather evidence at the scene.

Mpumalanga son fatally stabs father

In similar news, a Mpumalanga man and his father got into an argument and solved it, only for the man to allegedly stab his father to death. Mpumalanga man allegedly kills father According to the South African Police Service, a 24-year-old man and his father lived together in Malelane in Mpumalanga. The two allegedly got into a heated disagreement and resolved it without any issues. The 62-year-old man then went to church.

Free State son kills father

Previously, Briefly News reported that a 32-year-old Free State man appeared before the Vredefort Magistrate's Court on a murder charge following the death of his 61-year-old father Police responded to an assault complaint in Mokwallo on Sunday, 2 August, where they found the victim with serious head injuries The elderly man was hospitalised and transferred to Bloemfontein due to the severity of his condition before dying the following morning.

Source: Briefly News