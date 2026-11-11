SASSA set two specific dates in November for processing COVID-19 SRD grant payments to beneficiaries across South Africa

The agency confirmed the R370 grant is set to continue beyond its current cycle, pending completion of formal processes

SASSA issued strict banking detail rules that could affect whether recipients successfully receive their funds

SASSA said the SRD grant will be paid out on two separate dates. Images: SASSA News

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SOUTH AFRICA — The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed that COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant payments for November will be processed on Monday, 23 November and Wednesday, 25 November.

According to IOL, the announcement provides clarity for the approximately millions of beneficiaries who rely on the R370 monthly grant as a primary source of income support.

SRD grant extended to March 2028

SASSA also confirmed that the COVID-19 SRD grant is set to continue until 31 March 2028, following a National Treasury announcement. The agency noted, however, that the extension remains conditional on the completion of all required formal implementation processes before it can be considered fully binding.

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Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana previously indicated that future grant adjustments depend on the broader national budget process, fiscal affordability, and Cabinet approval, with official updates typically announced during budget speeches. Earlier in the year, core social grants including the Older Persons, Disability, and Care Dependency grants were increased to R2,400, though discussions around further adjustments for the 2027/28 financial year remain ongoing.

Banking detail rules beneficiaries must follow

SASSA has reiterated strict conditions for updating banking information on the SRD grant. Recipients who need to change their registered bank account must do so exclusively through the official SRD self-service portal at srd.sassa.gov.za.

A key requirement is that the updated bank account must be registered in the applicant's own legal name. Accounts held by family members or third parties will not pass the agency's verification checks, and payments linked to such accounts will be unsuccessful. Beneficiaries must also use their registered mobile numbers during the update process in order to receive verification PINs, a step SASSA says is essential to avoid processing delays.

SASSA announced two dates for the SRD grant payment. Image: SASSA News

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The agency has urged all grant recipients to routinely check their payment status through official SASSA channels and to ensure their personal and banking profiles remain current and accurate ahead of each payment cycle.

Steps to follow if SRD grant is declined

In a related article, Briefly News reported on how South Africans can appeal rejected SASSA SRD grant applications, including deadlines and the review process.

Applicants must file a separate appeal for every rejected month, or the original decision may stand permanently. Discover what happens after an appeal is submitted and what options remain if the Tribunal rejects it.

Source: Briefly News