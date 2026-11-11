SASSA Confirms SRD Grant Payment Dates for November and Extension Until 2028
- SASSA set two specific dates in November for processing COVID-19 SRD grant payments to beneficiaries across South Africa
- The agency confirmed the R370 grant is set to continue beyond its current cycle, pending completion of formal processes
- SASSA issued strict banking detail rules that could affect whether recipients successfully receive their funds
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SOUTH AFRICA — The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed that COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant payments for November will be processed on Monday, 23 November and Wednesday, 25 November.
According to IOL, the announcement provides clarity for the approximately millions of beneficiaries who rely on the R370 monthly grant as a primary source of income support.
SRD grant extended to March 2028
SASSA also confirmed that the COVID-19 SRD grant is set to continue until 31 March 2028, following a National Treasury announcement. The agency noted, however, that the extension remains conditional on the completion of all required formal implementation processes before it can be considered fully binding.
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Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana previously indicated that future grant adjustments depend on the broader national budget process, fiscal affordability, and Cabinet approval, with official updates typically announced during budget speeches. Earlier in the year, core social grants including the Older Persons, Disability, and Care Dependency grants were increased to R2,400, though discussions around further adjustments for the 2027/28 financial year remain ongoing.
Banking detail rules beneficiaries must follow
SASSA has reiterated strict conditions for updating banking information on the SRD grant. Recipients who need to change their registered bank account must do so exclusively through the official SRD self-service portal at srd.sassa.gov.za.
A key requirement is that the updated bank account must be registered in the applicant's own legal name. Accounts held by family members or third parties will not pass the agency's verification checks, and payments linked to such accounts will be unsuccessful. Beneficiaries must also use their registered mobile numbers during the update process in order to receive verification PINs, a step SASSA says is essential to avoid processing delays.
The agency has urged all grant recipients to routinely check their payment status through official SASSA channels and to ensure their personal and banking profiles remain current and accurate ahead of each payment cycle.
Steps to follow if SRD grant is declined
In a related article, Briefly News reported on how South Africans can appeal rejected SASSA SRD grant applications, including deadlines and the review process.
Applicants must file a separate appeal for every rejected month, or the original decision may stand permanently. Discover what happens after an appeal is submitted and what options remain if the Tribunal rejects it.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za