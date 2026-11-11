The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed it will hold coalition talks with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

The MK Party emerged as the dominant force in KZN, winning outright majorities in three municipalities and leading in 19 others

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the confirmation, sharing varied reactions about a possible coalition

The ANC in KZN confirmed it would enter into coalition talks with the MK Party. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed it will enter coalition negotiations with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party as the two organisations seek to resolve governance deadlocks in the province.

There are currently 34 hung municipal councils in the province following the conclusion of the Local Government Elections.

ANC KZN provincial convener Mike Mabuyakhulu confirmed the talks on 11 November 2026, saying the party had extended an open invitation to all parties and would not exclude anyone from discussions.

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"We have already invited everybody, and we are talking, and others have already asked us to speak to them. Yes, I've already said that MKP has actually asked to meet with us, and we'll be meeting with them," Mabuyakhulu said.

MK Party's dominance in KZN

The 2026 local government elections delivered a significant shift in KwaZulu-Natal's political landscape.

The MK Party secured outright majorities in three municipalities and emerged as the leading party in 19 others, including the country's third-largest city, eThekwini.

By contrast, the ANC won an outright majority in only one municipality, Greater Kokstad Local Municipality, and led in the hung councils of Mkhambathini and uMzimkhulu.

The coalition discussions carry a dimension that extends beyond routine post-election negotiations. The MK Party was founded by former ANC president and South African head of state Jacob Zuma, who led the country from 2009 to 2018 before his relationship with the ANC deteriorated. The party takes its name from the ANC's historical armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe, which Zuma himself was part of as a young activist.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans on social media responded to the news with a mix of cautious optimism and scepticism.

Mlungisi Mhlanga said:

"MKP and IFP must fix their differences and work for the people of KZN. If not, the MKP, ANC, EFF and Action SA must form a coalition government."

Luvo Langa Memani added:

"I can't wait to hear the terms and conditions of that coalition."

Luh Minenhle Ngwane wrote:

"We would rather have that kind of coalition than the one including DA."

Philani Hlongwa commented:

"Good move for MKP."

Minenhle Mngadi offered a brief take:

"Let them talk and work for the people."

Inkatha Freedom Party open to working with MK Party

Briefly News reported that the Inkatha Freedom Party indicated its willingness to enter coalition talks in KwaZulu-Natal's hung municipalities.

Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa laid out clear conditions any potential coalition partner would need to meet before the IFP considered working with them.

34 of KwaZulu-Natal's 44 municipalities returned hung councils after the local elections, with the IFP and MK Party both performing well in the province.

Source: Briefly News