A South African TikTok user filmed a spontaneous encounter with fellow South Africans on a rainy street in Istanbul, Turkey

One traveller was in Istanbul for work while another was working on a ship, and both were exploring the city on their days off

The warm chance meeting resonated deeply with South Africans online, sparking a wave of proud and emotional reactions

Being far from home has a way of making familiar faces feel like family. That is exactly what happened when a South African traveller crossed paths with fellow South Africans on a wet Istanbul street in November.

A woman in Istanbul found another South African. Image: Galagain

Source: TikTok

The selfie-style clip was filmed outdoors near what appeared to be a tram line and a busy tourist walkway. On-screen text set the scene perfectly:

"This is what happens when you meet fellow South Africans."

The exchange was warm and unscripted. The group greeted each other with cheerful surprise, mixing in Zulu phrases like "Sobona" and "Chani" before quickly falling into easy conversation. One of the travellers was from Durban and had come to Istanbul for work, with a few free days left to explore. The person behind the camera mentioned they were working on a ship and happened to be off duty, also making the most of some time ashore.

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Both parties were trying to figure out how to reach the Grand Bazaar, one of Istanbul's most iconic landmarks, and laughed as they compared notes on navigating the city using Google Maps. The whole moment had the easy, familiar energy of old friends rather than strangers who had just met thousands of kilometres from home.

The clip by @galagain captured something many South Africans living or travelling abroad recognise instantly: the unspoken bond that kicks in the moment you hear a familiar accent or greeting on a foreign street. Watch the Istanbul encounter that warmed Mzansi's hearts below:

Mzansi discuss Istanbul moment

South Africans in the comments were moved, amused, and occasionally a little critical:

@mboniey wrote:

"No handshake, no hugging, why? 😫"

@fromnoman'sland said:

"That's not Ubuntu right there, no handshake no hugs 🙄 what's happening"

@J'stZ3n shared:

"South Africans are just a different breed of Africans… respectful, and they know how to identify each other, shem! Jealous down!"

@🇿🇦Mosikili35🇿🇦 noted:

"Those taxis sound like the taxis going to Mamelodi, Marabastad, Deneboom, Mabopane station, Silverton, Attreburgville."

Other Briefly News stories about spontaneous expat encounters

A relatable TikTok video sparked widespread amusement after capturing the universal, unmistakable energy when two South Africans unexpectedly encounter each other in a foreign city.

People were fascinated by a South African man living in the United States, who touched hearts across social media after filming the joyful, immediate connection when he bumped into a fellow South African on the street.

A viral video highlighted the instant camaraderie between South Africans abroad when creator Jason Noah documented an uplifting encounter with fellow countrymen living and working in Dubai.

Source: Briefly News