Tatjana Smith officially switched her sporting nationality to represent the Netherlands after World Aquatics ratified the change

Smith cited financial struggles and a prolonged dispute with Swimming South Africa over withheld prize money as key factors

South Africans online were divided, with many backing her decision while calling out the country's failure to support its athletes

Serbian Olympic silver medallist Milorad "Milo" Čavić on the left and Tatjana Smith on the right. Images: Swim with Milo/Facebook and Europa Press Sports / Contributor/Getty

Source: UGC

Tatjana Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian, made headlines on 10 November 2026 when World Aquatics confirmed her switch to compete under the Dutch flag. The announcement prompted widespread debate, including from Swim With Milo, a coaching platform run by Serbian Olympic silver medallist Milorad "Milo" Čavić, who shared his take on the decision in a candid outdoor vlog filmed in Washington.

Čavić acknowledged Smith's emotional announcement, saying she had been "honest" about the financial motivations behind the move. He said heads should roll at Swimming South Africa for losing a national hero over money disputes. He also pointed out an interesting timing detail: Smith was able to fast-track her Dutch debut because she had not competed internationally for South Africa for more than a year before the switch, which helped her meet World Aquatics eligibility requirements.

Why Smith left South Africa

Smith, who was born to a Dutch father and holds dual citizenship, cited her need for a system where athletes can "thrive, not just survive." Her departure followed a lengthy and public dispute with Swimming South Africa over $35,000 (roughly R578,000) in prize money from the 2023 World Championships that was withheld for over a year. The federation has also been dealing with significant governance problems, with its president and CEO provisionally suspended by the Aquatics Integrity Unit in August 2026.

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Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie responded by saying that "South Africa does not own her" and urged people not to turn her personal decision into a political matter. Smith confirmed she will continue living and training in South Africa, working with her existing coaching team, while also staying involved through the Lighthouse Sport Foundation.

Her next chapter

Smith came out of retirement in September 2026 and is set to make her Dutch debut at the World Short Course Championships in Beijing from 1 to 6 December 2026. Her long-term aim is to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in the 50m breaststroke.

Watch the Swim With Milo video that sparked the debate:

Mzansi reacts to Tatjana Smith's decision

South Africans in the comments on the Swim With Milo Facebook reel had plenty to say:

@Annamarie Muller wrote:

"South African athletes like Tatjana do not get financial support from the government. Family and their own support system make it possible for them to afford to have an athletic career, and it's not cheap. The Netherlands gave her something the South African Government has never given her, and she can extend her swimming career with the support of the Netherlands."

@Nepo Ntsono said:

"As a South African, I stand with her. Leaders do a disgraceful job across the board. Swimming is already a brutal sport. It's not lucrative. I commend her for choosing herself first this time!"

@Derek Engelbrecht added:

"In South Africa, there is only good financial support in rugby, cricket, and soccer; other sports like swimming, athletics, and hockey are a struggle, but I'm not defending Swim South Africa; they can do more for their swimmers."

@Emma Weise noted:

"It's not like they held a small amount from her... Google says her Olympic prize money was $35,000 - in SA that's over 550k... a fairly large chunk of money!"

@Angelique Fouché asked:

"Why does an athlete need to fight for an amount due to them, small or big, from the start?"

@Paul Hammerton simply pointed out:

"Zola Budd did it, and nobody complained then."

@Marie-Louise Kotze concluded:

"South African Government is failing all their people, not only their athletes. Good luck, Tatjana... may you reach new heights."

More on Tatjana Smith’s Netherlands switch

Source: Briefly News