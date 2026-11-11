Former Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri announced her engagement after her partner arranged a custom dress, a handwritten note and a lakeside proposal

Miss SA queens past and present, including Zozibini Tunzi and Basetsana Kumalo, rushed to congratulate Nokeri on social media

Nokeri joins fellow beauty queens Mia le Roux and Melissa Nayimuli in celebrating love in 2026

Former Miss South Africa contestants congratulated Ndavi Nokeri after she shared news of her lakeside engagement. Image: Ndavi Nokeri, Zozibini Tunzi

Source: Facebook

Former Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri is engaged, and the pageant sisterhood has made sure she knows they are celebrating with her. The 2022 titleholder shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday that sent fans and fellow queens straight to the comment section.

The clip tells the whole story without a single word of explanation. It opens with Nokeri receiving a custom-made dress, delivered ahead of the evening's main event, along with a handwritten note that reduced her to tears before she even arrived at the venue. A violinist then performed at a lakeside setting while her partner delivered a heartfelt speech before getting down on one knee. The video closes on the couple at a candlelit dinner table, laughing softly as Nokeri dabs at happy tears. Her caption kept it simple: "10/10", with ring, heart and infinity emojis.

From Tzaneen to the Top

Nokeri, who was born on 25 January 1999 in Tzaneen, Limpopo, holds a BCom in investment management from the University of Pretoria. She was crowned on 13 August 2022 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, besting nine other finalists. Her win came with prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million, including R1 million in cash. Lalela Mswane placed the crown on her head that night.

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During her reign, she launched the Ed-Unite campaign at Constitution Hill, targeting R6 million in donations for education projects, and later expanded it into a podcast series on YouTube. She handed over the crown in August 2023.

More recently, in March 2026, she stepped into a new chapter with The Full Circle Podcast with Ndavi Nokeri, aimed at inspiring youth and women. As for her fiancé, Nokeri has chosen to keep his identity private for now. What the video does reveal is that he planned every detail with care.

Zozi Tunzi's affection for Nokeri is well-documented. Before Nokeri's Miss Universe run in January 2023, Tunzi offered her advice ahead of the competition in New Orleans, where Nokeri placed in the top 16. Tunzi even streamed the finale live on her own Instagram and offered Nokeri words of encouragement after her elimination.

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The Miss SA bond on full display

If there was ever any doubt that the Miss South Africa sisterhood extends well beyond the crown, the comment section put that to rest. Miss SA 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni, Miss SA 2024 Mia le Roux, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida and Miss SA 1994 Basetsana Kumalo were among those who showed up with love.

Tunzi was the most enthusiastic, writing,

"OMG, babe! Congratulations, beautiful, wishing you all the happiness."

Kumalo kept her message warm and to the point:

"Congratulations, darling."

Rapper Priddy Ugly also dropped in with a single word:

"Blessings."

Ndavi shared her engagement video

Ndavi Nokeri, who was crowned Miss South Africa in 2022, shared a video of her emotional engagement on social media.

Her partner orchestrated a lakeside proposal complete with a violinist, a heartfelt speech, and a personalised dress delivered to Nokeri.

Source: Briefly News