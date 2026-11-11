Cyan Boujee publicly endorsed L-Tido's viral rant against Nota Baloyi on her Instagram story

L-Tido clapped back at Nota after the podcaster attacked his girlfriend, Anele Zondo, and mocked his career

Cyan Boujee's support appeared linked to Nota's remarks about her feud with MaWhoo and comments about her talent

Cyan Boujee endorsed L-Tido’s rant against Nota Baloyi. Images: cyan.boujee24, lavidanota, l_tido

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has thrown her weight behind rapper L-Tido in his very public war of words with controversial podcaster Nota Baloyi. The media personality reposted L-Tido's viral rant on her Instagram story, adding a pointed caption: "Thanks, L-Tido. Just sent Nota R10."

L-Tido fires back at Nota Baloyi

L-Tido's rant followed a series of attacks from Nota, who took aim at the rapper both on social media and during an episode of Music Pulse.

Nota mocked L-Tido's career and dragged his girlfriend Anele Zondo into the mix, accusing him of playing stepfather to her daughter. L-Tido hit back hard, questioning Nota's intelligence and integrity. He acknowledged he could sue Nota as others have done, but said he understood that the podcaster "has nothing" to go after anyway.

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Cyan Boujee weighed in on L-Tido’s feud with Nota Baloyi. Images: cyan.boujee24, lavidanota, l_tido

Source: Instagram

Why Cyan Boujee stepped in

Cyan Boujee's endorsement of L-Tido appears to stem from her own unpleasant experience with Nota. During a recent podcast episode, Nota waded into Cyan's heated social media feud with MaWhoo, which reportedly stemmed from a love triangle involving the two women. Nota alleged that Cyan had deliberately fallen pregnant to keep her partner from pursuing other women, MaWhoo included. He also dismissed her talent entirely, saying:

"You're a new mother. What are you doing on the timeline fighting people? You've got no talent; that's why. You need to get attention using people who are moving, who are flying."

Nota did not stop there. His rant also resurfaced old rumours about Cyan Boujee's history with DJ Maphorisa, during which she had subtly shaded Thuli Phongolo, further stoking speculation about the nature of that situation. Co-host Sfiso piled on as well, accusing Cyan of using MaWhoo purely for clout and to boost her bookings.

With both L-Tido and Cyan Boujee now in Nota's crosshairs, the podcaster appears to be collecting even more enemies at a steady pace.

See Cyan Boujee's post below.

Cyan Boujee backed L-Tido in his feud with Nota Baloyi. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee seemingly shades MaWhoo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cyan Boujee's post seemingly shading MaWhoo.

This comes after the singer took Cyan Boujee to court for fear for her safety, and the YouTuber appeared to respond to the drama while on vacation.

Source: Briefly News