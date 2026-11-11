Cyan Boujee Backs L-Tido’s Rant Against Nota Baloyi After She Was Dragged On ‘Music Pulse’
- Cyan Boujee publicly endorsed L-Tido's viral rant against Nota Baloyi on her Instagram story
- L-Tido clapped back at Nota after the podcaster attacked his girlfriend, Anele Zondo, and mocked his career
- Cyan Boujee's support appeared linked to Nota's remarks about her feud with MaWhoo and comments about her talent
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Cyan Boujee has thrown her weight behind rapper L-Tido in his very public war of words with controversial podcaster Nota Baloyi. The media personality reposted L-Tido's viral rant on her Instagram story, adding a pointed caption: "Thanks, L-Tido. Just sent Nota R10."
L-Tido fires back at Nota Baloyi
L-Tido's rant followed a series of attacks from Nota, who took aim at the rapper both on social media and during an episode of Music Pulse.
Nota mocked L-Tido's career and dragged his girlfriend Anele Zondo into the mix, accusing him of playing stepfather to her daughter. L-Tido hit back hard, questioning Nota's intelligence and integrity. He acknowledged he could sue Nota as others have done, but said he understood that the podcaster "has nothing" to go after anyway.
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Why Cyan Boujee stepped in
Cyan Boujee's endorsement of L-Tido appears to stem from her own unpleasant experience with Nota. During a recent podcast episode, Nota waded into Cyan's heated social media feud with MaWhoo, which reportedly stemmed from a love triangle involving the two women. Nota alleged that Cyan had deliberately fallen pregnant to keep her partner from pursuing other women, MaWhoo included. He also dismissed her talent entirely, saying:
"You're a new mother. What are you doing on the timeline fighting people? You've got no talent; that's why. You need to get attention using people who are moving, who are flying."
Nota did not stop there. His rant also resurfaced old rumours about Cyan Boujee's history with DJ Maphorisa, during which she had subtly shaded Thuli Phongolo, further stoking speculation about the nature of that situation. Co-host Sfiso piled on as well, accusing Cyan of using MaWhoo purely for clout and to boost her bookings.
With both L-Tido and Cyan Boujee now in Nota's crosshairs, the podcaster appears to be collecting even more enemies at a steady pace.
See Cyan Boujee's post below.
Cyan Boujee seemingly shades MaWhoo
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cyan Boujee's post seemingly shading MaWhoo.
This comes after the singer took Cyan Boujee to court for fear for her safety, and the YouTuber appeared to respond to the drama while on vacation.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za