Four-time Soweto Marathon champion Irvette van Zyl called on race organisers to settle outstanding prize money owed to athletes

Van Zyl pointed to Kenyan winner Margaret Jepchumba and Lesotho's Joseph Seutloali, who are each owed R250,000

The 39-year-old warned the unpaid prize money could damage the race's reputation and push elite runners away

Irvette van Zyl has appealed to Soweto Marathon organisers to pay athletes their outstanding prize money. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Four-time Soweto Marathon champion Irvette van Zyl has gone public with a heartfelt plea to race organisers, urging them to pay athletes the prize money they are owed. The Hollywood Athletics Club star argued that some runners are depending on those funds to survive.

Van Zyl, who has won the race four times and earned R1 million in prize money over her career, said there is no feeling worse than crossing the finish line first and walking away empty-handed. She singled out Kenyan winner Margaret Jepchumba and Lesotho's Joseph Seutloali, who are each reportedly owed R250,000, as among the hardest hit.

"I think there are athletes who really need the money. I need the money as well, but there are athletes who have won the race — they owe them a lot of money. It makes a huge difference in an athlete's life — that money," van Zyl said, according to SABC Sport.

She went further, explaining the real cost of the delay.

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"It's taking privileges away from them and contributing to the next races that they want to run because they don't have the money to feed their families now, because that was money guaranteed, and now they don't have it."

Soweto Marathon's reputation at stake

Van Zyl, a four-time Olympian and three-time Spar Women's 10km Grand Prix series winner, believes the payment dispute could have lasting consequences for a race that holds an important place on South Africa's road-running calendar. She said elite athletes may think twice before entering future editions if the matter is not resolved.

The 39-year-old felt this year presented an opportunity to settle the outstanding amounts, but said internal battles among organisers complicated the process. She had hoped an appeal by Gerda Steyn through SABC Sport would help move things along, given Steyn's standing in the sport, but said runners would have to wait and see.

Van Zyl also addressed the broader damage to the running community.

"It's not just the money — it's losing the race, and it's just sad for all of us — not just the prize winners, but the whole community of runners that does not have the race anymore."

Irvette van Zyl has urged Soweto Marathon organisers to pay outstanding prize money. Image: Ian Walton

Source: Getty Images

Van Zyl urges athletes to keep following up

Despite her frustration, van Zyl encouraged affected athletes to keep the pressure on. She urged runners to keep emailing the organisers and follow up consistently on their payments, adding that she is doing her part to ensure everyone receives what they are owed.

Van Zyl, who finished third at this year's Comrades Marathon, said the Soweto Marathon remains one of her favourite races. She values what it means to communities across the country, which is why watching the situation deteriorate has been so difficult to accept.

Gerda Steyn loses hope of receiving Soweto Marathon prize money

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn had lost hope of receiving the R90,000 prize money she earned for finishing third at the 2025 Soweto Marathon.

The two-time Olympian said almost a year had passed without payment or communication from the organisers. Steyn questioned how the marathon had handled the dispute.

Source: Briefly News