A pilot strapped jet turbines to his arms and a backpack thruster to take flight at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida

The jaw-dropping display took place at a technology expo on 11 November 2026, drawing hundreds of onlookers who filmed the moment

Online viewers erupted with excitement, comparing the pilot to Marvel's Iron Man and joking about wanting a suit of their own

A video showing a pilot soaring across the grounds in a wearable jet suit in the US amazed social media users. Image: Stocktrek Images / @abcnews

Source: Getty Images

A jet suit pilot turned heads at one of America's most iconic space facilities, launching off the ground and soaring across a waterway in a display that left expo-goers stunned. The flight took place on 11 November 2026 at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre on Merritt Island, Florida, during a technology expo. The pilot arrived at the event equipped with jet turbines strapped to both arms and a thruster unit worn on his back. Without any runway or ramp, he lifted straight off the pavement, hovered several feet above the ground, and glided smoothly across the water beside the venue.

Iron Man comes to Kennedy Space Centre

Hundreds of attendees watched and filmed as he completed a wide loop over the waterway before banking back and landing upright on the same spot where he had taken off. The footage, shared by @abcnews on Instagram, spread quickly online. For many viewers, the sight of a human being flying through the air with nothing but arm-mounted turbines triggered a flood of childhood memories and superhero comparisons.

The jet suit technology has been demonstrated at various events globally, but the Kennedy Space Centre setting gave the moment an added layer of spectacle, placing cutting-edge personal flight technology against the backdrop of one of humanity's greatest achievements in aerospace history.

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Watch the full flight demonstration in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi and the world react

Viewers could not hold back their excitement in the comments:

@ellencarol said:

"In my dreams I always do that; I even know the sensation 😂."

@kathybaldwinmiller wrote:

"That looks so fun."

@bhayes3000bc simply noted:

"I want one."

@lupin3rdonmoon pointed out:

"It's been done at other places for some time now 🤌."

@sendit2asmith observed:

"Right by the power lines, huh?"

@bee_cleezy707 added:

"Tony Stark did this already."

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Source: Briefly News