“The One Who Voted for EFF in Orania “: Energetic AI Man Dances in Khaki Shorts With Drink in Hand
- An AI video shared by SA Trucker showed a man in a full khaki outfit and boots busting impressive dance moves in an open yard
- The dancer pulled off high kicks, rapid footwork, and squat drops while holding a bottle of beer throughout
- South Africans online could not get enough of his energy and balance, flooding the comments with laughter and praise
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An AI man in a full khaki outfit became an unexpected internet star after a video of him dancing with a beer bottle in hand swept across social media. The clip, posted on 5 November 2026 by the popular Facebook page SA Trucker, showed the man outside in a paved yard, surrounded by parked vehicles.
Dressed in khaki shorts, a work shirt, boots and a cap, he launched into a full performance featuring high kicks, rapid footwork and deep squat drops, all while keeping his beer bottle perfectly upright. Two men at a nearby gate watched the whole thing unfold with visible amusement. SA Trucker captioned the reel cheekily: "Warming up for celebrations."
Beer bottle steals the show
What made the video impossible to ignore was not just the man's natural rhythm but his complete composure with the drink in hand. Through every kick and dip, the beer stayed exactly where it was, not a drop wasted. Viewers who stumbled across the reel quickly found themselves watching more than once, equal parts impressed and entertained. The clip spread fast, drawing plenty of reactions from people who could not believe what they were seeing.
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Watch the dance that stopped South Africa in its tracks in the Facebook reel below:
Mzansi reacts to the khaki dancer
South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:
@Devan Padayachy said:
"The real one! Give him the land, the women, and anything else his heart desires 🤣."
@Werner Olivier wrote:
"Yes, I was worried he's gonna drop the dop 🤣."
@Bob Lee Swager joked:
"Trump will think it's AI."
@Mynhardt Smith added:
"We are sharing the land now."
@Mathera Wrongturn Ngcobo laughed:
"Please remove some batteries from him 🤣."
@Tresure Coon joked:
"The one who voted for the EFF in Oriana 😂."
Other dance-related articles
- An Afrikaner expat in Perth entertained social media users after a viral TikTok clip showed him dancing with unrestrained enthusiasm to Mandoza’s classic hit Nkalakatha at a backyard braai.
- Briefly News reported that a South African woman serving in the US military shared a viral video of her energetic dance moves while dressed in a combat uniform.
- A viral video of groomsmen and guests enthusiastically tearing up the dance floor to Mandoza’s iconic hit Nkalakatha at an Afrikaans wedding reception entertained South Africans.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za