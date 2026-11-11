Caster Semenya publicly dismissed any prospect of taking up a role with Athletics South Africa

The double Olympic champion made her position on ASA clear in blunt terms, leaving no room for ambiguity

Semenya's statement signals a continued rift between the athlete and the governing body that oversaw her controversial career battles

Caster Semenya has categorically ruled out any involvement with Athletics South Africa, delivering a pointed rebuke to the governing body she has long been at odds with.

The double Olympic 800m champion made her feelings plain, telling ASA to "jump" when asked about the prospect of taking on a role within the organisation. The remark leaves no doubt about where she stands in her relationship with South African athletics administration.

Semenya Closes the Door on ASA

Semenya's dismissal of any potential athletics role comes after years of fraught dealings between the middle-distance runner and both ASA and World Athletics.

She spent the better part of a decade fighting regulations that required her to medically suppress her naturally occurring testosterone levels to compete in female track events, a battle that reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the European Court of Human Rights.

Her comment reflects a broader estrangement from the institutional structures that governed her competitive career during its most turbulent period.

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A Legacy Defined by Controversy

Semenya won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 800 metres at the 2016 Rio Games and the 2012 London Games. Despite her achievements on the track, her career became defined in large part by the eligibility disputes that restricted her participation in international competition.

She was barred from defending her world title and effectively sidelined from her specialist events for extended periods while legal challenges wound through international tribunals.

Her latest statement suggests she has no intention of reconciling with the body that she holds at least partly responsible for the conditions that shaped those disputes. With ASA now seemingly on the receiving end of her sharpest public remarks to date, any prospect of a formal relationship between Semenya and South African athletics administration appears firmly closed.

Source: Briefly News