Coolstorybru's video of President Cyril Ramaphosa's approved salary increases of 3.5 to 4 percent for ministers and MPs sparks outrage

Top earners in parliament stand to gain an extra R100,000 to R115,000 a year on top of R3 million salaries

The announcement landed the same week South Africa's unemployment rate climbed above 33 percent

Mzansi outraged by approval of MP's salary increases. Image: Anadolu and Lumir Pecold

Source: Getty Images

An Instagram creator known as @coolstorybru shared the news of South African government ministers and members of parliament being set to receive salary increases, and the timing could not have felt worse to many ordinary citizens.

@coolstorybru broke down the numbers in a commentary reel posted on 11 November 2026, and the reaction was swift and furious. President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the increases, which range from 3.5 to 4 percent, for public office bearers including cabinet ministers and senior parliamentary officials.

What the numbers actually mean

On paper, a 4 percent raise sounds modest. But when your base salary is already close to R3 million a year, the numbers add up quickly. According to a salary table compiled by BusinessTech, the Speaker of Parliament and cabinet ministers will pocket roughly R100,000 to R115,000 more per year. The creator pointed out that the increase is actually smaller than what officials received the previous year, though that detail offered little comfort to viewers.

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The backlash sharpened when, just a day before the salary news broke, Statistics South Africa released fresh unemployment figures showing the rate had climbed to over 33 percent.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts with fury

Reactions on the page showed how raw the frustration was:

@breeze_sa wrote:

"Poor us 😢💔"

@i_am_soulchild said:

"But it's never the teachers"

@homeandawayrugby asked:

"What about min wage now?"

@loganwessels joked:

"Can they pay for our fuel 🫰🥲😂"

@nompilo_makhumalo_xulu wrote:

"Petition? This is OUR tax money 😭"

@crazy_liam_crazer suggested:

"They should be earning minimum wage so that they can understand what the rest of us have to go through."

More Briefly News stories on salary

A South African woman’s R55,000 salary budget goes viral, revealing a R400 shortfall, heavy car costs and debate over black tax, tithes and no medical aid.

Boni Xaba’s breakdown of a ward councillor’s payslip, shared on Facebook, reveals R26,783.59 in gross earnings, R8,260.91 in deductions and R18,522.68 in net pay.

Emirates outlines tax-free cabin crew pay, Dubai accommodation and travel benefits, plus entry requirements for South African applicants seeking roles abroad.

Source: Briefly News