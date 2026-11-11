Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to X on 11 November 2026 to defend Afro-pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu amid her public dispute with Inkabi Records

Podcast and Chill's executive producer Duduzile Methula had made explosive claims two days earlier, alleging Lwah wanted to leave the label and that Leroy was spreading rumours about her health

Inkabi Records fired back with an official statement revealing Lwah had been diagnosed with psychosis and was receiving care at a rehabilitation facility

Phil Mphela has addressed Lwah Ndlunkulu's Inkabi Records drama. Image: philmphela, lwahndunkulu

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has broken his silence on the growing storm surrounding Afro-pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu and her label, Inkabi Records. In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, Mphela, who has been a vocal supporter of Lwah's talent, made it clear that the unfolding situation had left him deeply unsettled.

Mphela stands by Lwah

Mphela drew a wider pattern in the music industry, saying the same script keeps repeating itself whenever a young female artist breaks through. "Every few years a young female musician blows up. She becomes the toast of the industry. Jiki jiki..." he wrote, before turning his attention directly to the Lwah situation. "If true, iNkabi Records, better do right by our girl."

He also questioned why success in South African music always seems to come with conflict, writing: "If there is success, why can't it be shared, mara? Why must there always be drama? Why can't everyone make money and we all happy?" Mphela also flagged that Big Zulu and Mduduzi appear to be caught in a separate royalty dispute, adding another layer to the drama at the label. His post ended with a heartfelt note of support: "Lwah Ndlunkulu ❤️👸🏾. Love you, sis, and hope this gets resolved. Whatever the real story is."

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What led to the Lwah Ndlunkulu drama?

The tensions had been building since 9 November 2026, when Podcast and Chill executive producer Duduzile Methula made explosive allegations. She claimed Lwah had reached out to her privately to share serious concerns about her situation at Inkabi Records, the label founded by rapper Big Zulu. According to Methula, Lwah wanted out, and label figure Leroy had allegedly been telling industry insiders that she was unwell.

Inkabi Records hit back with an official statement, saying it would not ordinarily weigh in on an artist's personal health matters, but felt compelled to respond given the seriousness of the public allegations. The label confirmed that Lwah had been formally diagnosed with psychosis and was currently receiving care at a specialised wellness and rehabilitation facility. Big Zulu also addressed the matter without naming Lwah directly, saying that if he were free to speak openly, what happens behind closed doors at Inkabi Records would leave many people shocked.

Mzansi Divided Over Who Is to Blame

The post ignited fierce debate online, with netizens split between supporting Lwah and defending the label.

@DM_KeeyRSA wrote:

"Bafethu, when someone is unknown, y'all don't help them. When someone steps in. Invest millions and make them a superstar sisuke singekho. They're both millionaires. Bought houses in the suburbs, supercars, built home ezilalini. Kanti yin efunekayo manje? Babe nemali njenge owner?"

@maxwill_m said:

"She was good enough to benefit from Big Zulu's platform when she needed it, but now that she's established, we're supposed to pretend that history doesn't matter? No. u don't get to enjoy the upside of a business arrangement & conveniently abandon the obligations attached to it."

Lwah's FB posts spark debate

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lwah Ndlunkulu’s viral Facebook posts have raised concern about her well-being. Inkabi Records confirms the singer has received treatment for two months now.

Source: Briefly News