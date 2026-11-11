Police found two women, aged 27 and 39, with gunshot wounds to the head inside a shack in Marikana Informal Settlement

Authorities suspect the killings may be linked to extortion activities in the area, though this has not yet been confirmed

Two counts of murder have been opened as investigators work to establish the circumstances of the fatal shooting

An image of SAPS officers at a crime scene. Image: Ishaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — Two women were found shot dead inside an informal dwelling in Philippi East, Cape Town, in what authorities suspect may be linked to extortion activities in the area.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that officers responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two women, aged 27 and 39, inside a shack in the Marikana Informal Settlement.

Victims found with gunshot wounds to the head

Both women had sustained gunshot wounds to the head, consistent with a hit killing. The exact sequence of events that led to the shooting remains under investigation, and no official conclusion has been reached regarding motive.

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Gwala said police believe the attack may be connected to extortion-related activity in the settlement, though investigators have not yet confirmed this link.

Two counts of murder have been opened, and no arrests have been made at the time of reporting.

Extortion violence remains a concern in Cape Town

The killings have renewed focus on the threat posed by extortion networks operating in informal settlements across the Western Cape. Communities in areas such as Philippi East have faced persistent pressure from criminal groups demanding payment from residents and small business owners.

Police investigations are ongoing as authorities work to establish what led to the fatal attack and identify those responsible.

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Philippi mass shotting linked to extortion rackets

In similar news, the killing of eight people in Philippi East over the weekend has intensified concerns about the spread of organised extortion rackets across the Western Cape. Six men and one woman were shot dead in the early hours of Saturday, 17 January 2026, while an eighth victim later succumbed to their injuries. Police believe the massacre is connected to extortion-related violence.

Western Cape police kill suspected extortionists

Previously, Briefly News reported that suspected extortionists died following a shootout with the South African Police Service in Cape Town in the Western Cape. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the incident took place on 15 October 2024 after the police were following up on a tip-off about the suspected extortionists. It's alleged that they were extorting businesses. The police accosted them, and the suspects escaped in their car.

Source: Briefly News