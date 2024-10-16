The Western Cape South African Police Service got into a shootout with suspected extortionists in Cape Town

Two of them were fatally wounded, and another was seriously injured during the shootout near Century City

South Africans were relieved that the police were acting against extortion crimes, and many sang the cops' praises

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Suspected extortionists were killed in a shootout with the cops. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Suspected extortionists died following a shootout with the South African Police Service in Cape Town in the Western Cape.

Shootout with suspects become fatal

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the incident took place on 15 October 2024 after the police were following up on a tip-off about the suspected extortionists. It's alleged that they were extorting businesses. The police accosted them, and the suspects escaped in their car.

A high-speed car chase between them and the police ensued, and a gunfight broke out in which two of the suspects were fatally gunned down. One other suspect was injured in the gunfight and was arrested. The vehicle they were using was also allegedly hijacked days before.

South Africans praise SAPS

Netizens on Facebook shared their views on the shootout with the police and the suspects.

Malume Grey said:

"These guys are crazy. So they just declared themselves as soldiers fighting with the law?"

Dean Mohale said:

"The SAPS members are doing a wonderful job."

Mkhuseli Dibela said:

"Big up Cape Town NIU sharpshooters."

Lucky Thulane Kunene said:

"There are more than 50,000 law enforcement officers in the country. When three or four or ten suspects shart shooting at the cops, who do they think is going to come out alive in that gunfight?"

Cops in court for extortion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 8 members of the South African Police Service in the Western Cape were arrested on charges of extortion.

They were accused of extorting two Chinese shops in Milnerton and were arrested. They appeared in court on 9 October. South Africans were angry at them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News