Eight members of the South African Police Service from the Public Order Police unit in Cape Town will appear in court on 9 October 2024

They have been accused of extortion incidents involving two Chinese shops in Milnerton

The suspects will be facing various charges, and South Africans demanded that the law deal with them harshly

8 cops will be in the dock for allegedly extorting a shop owner. Images: Tshepiso Mametela and SimpleImages/Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Eight police officers from Cape Town will have their day in court for allegedly extorting two Chinese shops.

8 SAPS officers in court

The police officers are expected to appear before the Western Cape High Court on 9 October following an extortion incident in Milnerton. The officers, who are attached to the Public Order Police Unit, allegedly attempted to extort money from two Chinese business owners. They will be facing extortion, corruption and business robbery charges.

Three civilians, one of whom was a police officer, have also been taken in for questioning regarding the incident. The Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Advocate Thembisile Patekile, has condemned the police involvement in the extortion incident. He said they will be dealt with in accordance with the SAPS disciplinary regulations.

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook shared their thoughts on what the law should do with the police officers accused of extortion.

Puleng Phukubje said:

"Let them get what they deserve."

Leo Li said:

"They are worse in Port Elizabeth."

Taka Hagu said:

"They will be given bail."

Q.P Lino Art said:

"The DA party are cleaning up the corruption in the Western Cape."

Wayne Ashton said:

"Let them rot in jail."

