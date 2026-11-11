Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie called out comedians People Need Comedy over a parody of a viral Soweto Derby accessibility moment

The clip features comedian Tsitsi Chiumya recreating a heartwarming moment involving visually impaired fans in a stadium setting

The post divided South Africans, with some defending comedy's boundaries and others saying the skit crossed a line

Gayton McKenzie slammed PNC Skits for their disability parody skit. Image: mpho_popps/Instagram/Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie has publicly called out the popular comedy collective People Need Comedy (PNC Skits) after they posted a parody video mocking a viral Soweto Derby moment involving visually impaired fans. McKenzie did not hold back, demanding the clip be removed immediately.

The video, posted on 6 November 2026, was filmed in a stadium setting with empty blue seats in the background. Shot in a podcast-style format, four men sat in a row wearing headphones while one of them, comedian Tsitsi Chiumya, animatedly recreated what appeared to be a heartwarming accessibility moment from the Soweto Derby, joking about directions and describing the scene in a mock commentary style.

McKenzie steps in

The minister took to X to publicly address the group, writing: "Gents, I'm a big fan of yours, but this ain't cool or funny. Delete this sh*t. Thanks." His message landed hard and fast, drawing the attention of thousands and reigniting a broader conversation about where comedy's limits lie when disability is involved.

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The parody appears to reference an earlier viral moment from a Soweto Derby match, in which visually impaired fans were guided through the stadium experience, a clip that had won widespread praise for its heartwarming depiction of accessibility and inclusion in South African football. PNC Skits' decision to mock that moment is what appears to have set off the backlash, with McKenzie's intervention giving it an entirely new dimension.

Watch the PNC Skits clip that sparked the backlash

SA split on the debate

Reactions from South Africans were sharply divided between those who felt the skit was harmful and those who argued comedy should remain uncensored.

@Mogolakagiso wrote:

"Okay, this isn't funny, those guys didn't choose to be blind, and you have no right to mock them sies 🚮"

@_ShaunKeyz backed McKenzie's sentiments:

"Some things are not to be joked about, man. You missed with this one."

Swooshi_ clapped back at Gayton:

"Your vulgarity is unnecessary."

On the other side of the debate, @Maxwell_jr5 pushed back:

"Bathong, it's COMEDY people. Those who attend comedy shows know comedy has no boundaries, and you don't attend with feelings."

Bonang Matheba slams Gayton

Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba gave a heated reaction to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's R76 million irregular expenditure report.

The media personality followed up her initial reaction with a stark warning about the state of governance in South Africa's creative sector.

Source: Briefly News