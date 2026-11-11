Tbo Touch posted a video with Zakes Bantwini on the street next to their matching luxury SUVs

Touch jokingly called out Zakes for arriving late before noticing they drive the same Range Rover

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the two stars, calling it black excellence and brotherhood

Tbo Touch showed off matching Range Rovers alongside musician Zakes Bantwini, giving fans a glimpse of their luxury rides. Image: Tbo Touch, Zakes Bantwini

Source: Facebook

Tbo Touch and Zakes Bantwini's friendship just got a whole lot more stylish. The two South African music heavyweights were spotted together on a brick sidewalk beside their parked luxury SUVs, and the moment quickly caught the internet's attention after Touch shared a video of the encounter.

In the handheld, vlog-style clip, Touch initially called Zakes out for showing up late, clearly unimpressed. But the mood shifted the second he clocked what his friend had pulled up in. Touch said, laughing off the tardiness the moment he noticed their matching Range Rovers parked side by side:

"You like you drive the same car as me, I forgive you, I forgive you, but you're very late."

Tbo Touch's cheeky caption

Touch captioned the post with an observation that had his followers in stitches. He pointed out that the two men already share something priceless: their wives both have the name Nandi. Touch is married to Nandi, while Zakes Bantwini is wed to Nandi Madida, the same name, same taste, and now, apparently, the same taste in cars.

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"So Bro, it's not enough that we got (Nandi's) as wifey @queennandiglobal & @nandi_madida; now you got the same…🙈😂🥂"

Watch the video below:

Peeps Celebrate the Brotherhood

The video got peeps talking, with many celebrating the display of friendship and success between the two stars. Here is what some had to say:

@mbongisenithabang wrote:

"I'm inspired Tbo touch."

@tankisothato said:

"I love this brotherhood. 😍❤️"

@alec_jobe called them:

"AmaNandiNandi. 🔥"

@hlulaniii simply stated:

"black excellence."

@ofentse_the_creative joked:

"Big boss energy. 🔥🔥 I think Range Rovers have an exception for being late. 😄"

@bhekzin2 backed Zakes up:

"You can't be late driving that beast. 🔥🔥🔥"

@cypcodestudio took motivation from the moment:

"Now we know it's possible. Let's keep working."

Zakes Bantwini celebrated a major milestone

Zakes Bantwini recently took to social media to honour a major milestone in his music career.

The acclaimed producer revealed he signed Durban-born Thokozani Ndlovu, known as L'vovo Derrango, two decades ago.

Source: Briefly News