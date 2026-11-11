The Independent Electoral Commission scheduled a re-vote in Ward Three of Siyancuma Local Municipality

The decision was made after ballot papers were destroyed before they were counted at a voting station

Ten people appeared in the Douglas District Court facing charges linked to the alleged destruction of ballot papers

Residents of Ward Three in the Siyancuma Local Municipality, Northern Cape, will return to the polls on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTHERN CAPE — The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa has ordered residents of Ward Three in the Siyancuma Local Municipality to return to the polls on Wednesday, 18 November, after ballot papers were destroyed before counting could be completed during the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The incident took place at the Jabulani Community Hall voting district, where ballot boxes, ballot booths, ballot papers, tables and chairs were allegedly damaged.

The IEC subsequently ruled that votes cast at the Bongani voting station in Ward Three would not be counted. IEC Deputy CEO for Electoral Operations Masego Sheburi explained the rationale behind the commission's decision to call a fresh vote rather than proceed with a partial result.

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"Given that the commission could not exclude those torn ballots from the election result, the commission decided that to issue a result excluding the torn ballots would be unfair," Sheburi said.

The revote is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. It's not the only area that will vote again, though. A by-election will also be held in KwaZulu-Natal after an uMkhonto weSizwe Party councillor won two wards.

Ten accused appear in Douglas District Court

Ten individuals have since appeared in the Douglas District Court on charges of contravening sections 71(1) and 73(2) of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000.

The National Prosecuting Authority stated that the accused allegedly entered the voting station after it had been declared closed, while vote counting was underway or in progress, and that they were not authorised to be inside as they lacked accreditation as party agents.

"The charges relate to the alleged destruction or damage of voting and election materials, as well as allegedly hindering or obstructing IEC officials in the exercise of their powers and the performance of their duties," the NPA stated.

Protesters storm voting station after votes are announced

Briefly News also reported that political party supporters stormed the Rakale Thabong Primary School voting station in Ga-Rankuwa.

The incident occurred in Tshwane's Ward 32, after vote counting had concluded and results were announced.

The IEC confirmed that the ballot boxes, result slips, and other election materials were secured at a local IEC office.

Source: Briefly News