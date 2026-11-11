A South African football figure wants smaller nations to experience the excitement of competing in a global football tournament

His FIFA reform proposals include an unusual presidential salary arrangement and stricter accountability measures

He has approached all 211 member associations, but needs crucial nominations before the November deadline

Former South African footballer Peter Auf der Heyde launches a FIFA presidency bid, proposing an Emerging Nations World Cup and major reforms. Image: Peter Auf der Heyde

Source: Facebook

Former South African footballer Peter Auf der Heyde is seeking to become FIFA president, challenging the organisation's current leadership with an ambitious programme that includes introducing a separate World Cup for emerging football nations.

Auf der Heyde has written to all 211 FIFA member associations requesting nominations for his candidacy ahead of the next presidential election. His campaign, titled Every Nation Matters, aims to give smaller football nations greater opportunities while improving transparency and accountability within world football's governing body.

The former semi-professional player currently lectures in sports journalism at Solent University in England. His professional experience also includes football administration, club management and sports journalism.

In a statement outlining his campaign, Auf der Heyde explained why he wanted to contest the presidency.

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"I am asking for their nomination, not their vote. There should be a proper contest for the FIFA presidency. The incumbent should have to defend his record, answer questions and explain what he intends to do with another term in office," he said.

His campaign has received the endorsement of former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund, who has known him for more than 30 years.

Igesund described Auf der Heyde as someone who had consistently worked towards making football more accessible.

Emerging Nations World Cup and FIFA salary proposal

One of Auf der Heyde's biggest proposals is a 16-team Emerging Nations World Cup, which would take place every four years.

The competition would target countries with little realistic prospect of qualifying for the existing FIFA World Cup. Among the nations he mentioned were Anguilla, San Marino and Tonga.

He wants FIFA to finance participating teams, provide international broadcasting coverage and ensure that hosting the tournament contributes to football development in the selected country.

"These countries deserve something to compete for. And if a country improves to the point where it is no longer eligible for the Emerging Nations World Cup, I would consider that a success," he explained.

He has also proposed limiting the FIFA president to a single term and introducing performance-based remuneration.

Auf der Heyde wants the presidential salary capped at US$450,000 (approximately R7.43 million) annually. However, he says he would accept just US$1 (approximately R16.50) per year, with the remaining amount dependent on an independent assessment of whether he delivered on his election commitments.

"If I promise to do something and fail to deliver, why should I receive the full salary? I think the President of FIFA should be prepared to be judged against the promises on which he was elected," he said.

Gordon Igesund backs South African's FIFA ambitions

Auf der Heyde's football involvement dates back to 1985, when he played for Bosmont Chelsea in the South African Federation Professional League.

During apartheid, he also played for XI Attackers in Grahamstown, where he was the only white player in the league. He recalled being arrested for entering black townships to participate in football matches.

He later served as president of the Grahamstown Soccer Association in 1986 and 1987 before managing second-division club UDW FC in 1992 and 1993.

His subsequent career included working with FIFA and FIFPRO on freelance communications assignments, covering international football tournaments and attending four FIFA World Cups.

Other proposals in his manifesto include an Independent Football Advisory Council, greater transparency around FIFA development funding and increased support for women's football.

However, his immediate challenge is securing formal nominations from at least five member associations before the 18 November 2026 deadline.

He has also indicated that he would withdraw if a better-qualified candidate emerged who could credibly commit to implementing his proposed reforms.

"FIFA's money belongs to football. It does not belong to its President," he said.

The campaign therefore places accountability, opportunities for smaller nations and the management of FIFA's resources at the centre of the presidential debate.

Peter Auf Der Heyde is seeking to challenge incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Image: Jamie Sabau -FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Gianni Infantino faces fresh questions over FIFA leadership

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA president Gianni Infantino faced scrutiny following allegations surrounding a £1.76 million (approximately R38 million) payment linked to the 2026 World Cup organising company.

The payment, reportedly made in 2024, raised questions about FIFA's financial transparency and disclosure requirements.

Source: Briefly News