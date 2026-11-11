Mamelodi Sundowns Eye African Football Legend Amid Uncertainty Over Miguel Cardoso’s Future
- Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly weighing a coaching change despite sitting top of the Premier Soccer League standings
- Egypt legend Hossam Hassan has emerged as a leading candidate after a Moroccan marketing company made contact with his camp
- An initial proposal for Hassan was reportedly received positively, though no official decision on Cardoso's future has been made
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Mamelodi Sundowns could be on the verge of a coaching shake-up, with Egyptian football icon Hossam Hassan emerging as a candidate to succeed current head coach Miguel Cardoso at the Tshwane club.
Concerns within Sundowns' management have reportedly grown following the club's failure to advance past the CAF Champions League group stage qualification round and a subsequent defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup. Despite those continental setbacks, Cardoso has guided the Brazilians to victories in the MTN8 and the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup, and the club currently leads the Premier Soccer League table while also booking a spot in the Carling Knockout semi-finals.
Hassan Proposal Reportedly Met With Interest
Egyptian journalist Zidan reported that a Moroccan marketing company approached Ibrahim Hassan, the twin brother and representative of Hossam Hassan, with a preliminary offer linked to the Sundowns vacancy. The report states that Hossam Hassan's name has already been presented to club officials and that the initial proposal was met positively.
Hassan, who most recently served as head coach of the Egyptian national team, is said to have no reservations about taking charge of a prominent club side, though he is understood to favour managing national teams. Both Hassan and his brother are reportedly keen to return to football management after their exit from the Egyptian setup.
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No Official Decision on Cardoso
Sundowns have not publicly confirmed any decision regarding Cardoso's position. The Moroccan company involved in the approach is also said to have contingency options lined up for Hassan if talks with the South African champions do not lead to an agreement.
An appointment of Hassan would mark a significant moment for the club, given his stature as one of Egypt's most decorated footballing figures. As matters stand, Sundowns continue to assess their coaching situation without having made any formal announcement.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Sports Journalist with over nine years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.