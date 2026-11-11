France squad member Jeremy Ward named Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel as arguably the greatest centre pairing in Springbok history

The South African-born midfielder joined the French national squad in October and could become eligible to represent Les Bleus at the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Ward acknowledged fierce competition in France's midfield but believes Galthié's side have the quality to challenge the reigning world champions at home

South African-born midfielder Jeremy Ward has spoken candidly about Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel ahead of Friday night's Test match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France.

Ward, who was born in Port Elizabeth and previously represented the Sharks and Junior Springboks, is currently part of the French national squad after France coach Fabien Galthié included him in the setup in late October for this month's Nations Championship fixtures. The 30-year-old joined Stade Français in 2022 and will become eligible to represent Les Bleus on residency grounds next October, when the Rugby World Cup gets underway.

Ward's View on the Springbok Midfield

The experienced club midfielder singled out De Allende and Kriel as arguably the finest centre combination to have ever worn a Springbok jersey.

He pointed to their consistency, longevity and capacity to perform at elite level across an extended period, while conceding that South Africa's rugby history features numerous outstanding midfield pairings. The two centres were pivotal in the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victories in both 2019 and 2023.

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Ward was equally measured in his assessment of South Africa's overall quality, noting that identifying genuine weaknesses in a team of their calibre was an exceptionally difficult exercise. He said France's best route to victory would be disciplined execution of their own game plan, backed by the support of a partisan home crowd.

France have not beaten South Africa in Paris since 2005, adding considerable weight to Friday evening's encounter.

Ward's Path to Les Bleus

Despite establishing himself as one of the more reliable centres in the Top 14 and helping Stade Français reach two semi-finals, Ward has never featured in Rassie Erasmus's Springbok selection plans. Erasmus publicly wished him well in his pursuit of French colours, acknowledging that Ward had not been part of his thinking.

Ward said the omission came as no surprise to him. His focus when relocating to France was always on becoming the best possible player for his club, rather than chasing a national call-up.

His inclusion in the French squad has given him exposure to Galthié's structures and playing philosophy, an experience he described as valuable in strengthening his desire for further involvement with Les Bleus.

If Ward earns an international cap, he will join a notable group of South African-born players who have represented France, including former prop Pieter de Villiers, scrum-half Rory Kockott, fullback Scott Spedding and lock Paul Willemse. Eric Melville was among the earliest, having represented France back in 1990.

Ward faces significant competition for a midfield berth, with Yoram Moefana and Kalvin Gourgues starting France's recent victory over Fiji and veteran Gaël Fickou recalled to the wider squad as he chases two caps to reach the 100-Test milestone.

Source: Briefly News