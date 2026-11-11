England's 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson went public with a new relationship after a string of personal challenges

Dawson's younger son Sami was placed in an induced coma at age two after contracting bacterial meningitis in 2016

The former scrum-half also battled a serious health condition following a tick bite that required multiple operations

England's 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson appears to be turning a corner after several years marked by personal hardship, with the former scrum-half now in a new relationship and enjoying life beyond rugby.

Dawson, 54, and his German-born ex-wife Carolin Hauskeller separated in 2020 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple share two sons, Alex and Sami, and have committed to co-parenting amicably.

Sami's fight for survival

The lowest point of Dawson's recent years came in 2016, when his youngest son Sami, then just two years old, was struck down by bacterial meningitis.

Doctors placed the toddler in an induced coma as they worked to stabilise his condition. Dawson later spoke publicly about how harrowing the uncertainty had been for the family.

Sami ultimately made a full recovery and went on to join Brentford's youth football academy. Following the ordeal, Dawson became an outspoken advocate for meningitis awareness.

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Heart surgery after Lyme disease diagnosis

Also in 2016, Dawson contracted Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick. The infection spread to his heart, leading to multiple operations and an 18-month course of treatment.

By 2018, Dawson had recovered from the initial infection but disclosed that he still required medication and routine monitoring for an irregular heartbeat.

A new chapter with Elizabeth Kerry

Since his divorce, Dawson has been in a relationship with personal trainer and content creator Elizabeth Kerry. The pair have given fans a glimpse of their life together through affectionate posts on Instagram.

In September 2026, Kerry wrote: "Summer 2026 you were everything ☀️☀️ @matt9dawson ❤️", to which Dawson replied: "Best summer of all time baby ❤️ #FLYC."

Away from his personal life, Dawson has also been making audiences laugh on stage. He reunited with former BBC Question of Sport host Sue Barker and fellow panellist Phil Tufnell for a theatre tour that returned for a second UK run in 2026 following a successful 2025 season.

The show earned a rating of 4.9 out of five stars from 50 Ticketmaster reviews, with one audience member writing: "Absolutely brilliant, I haven't laughed so much for years." Another questioned why the BBC had ever replaced the trio in the first place.

Source: Briefly News