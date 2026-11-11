Kwenzo Ngcobo shared a carousel of brand photos on social media, with a Lwandle Mseleku meme tucked inside

The meme took a pointed jab at Lwandle's explosive Izingane Zesthembu paternity storyline with his girlfriend

Kwenzo is known for weaving memes into his social media posts, raising questions about whether this was personal or just playful humour

Kwenzo Ngcobo posted a viral meme of Lwandle Mseleku crying. Images: kwenzo_pholoba, lwandle_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

The Wife actor Kwenzo Ngcobo raised eyebrows on 11 November 2026 when a meme featuring fellow TV personality Lwandle Mseleku appeared in a carousel he posted as part of a Heineken brand collaboration.

Nestled in the second frame of the post, the image shows Lwandle looking downward in what reads as a moment of distress, and it comes loaded with a caption that pulled no punches.

The caption in the photo reads: "Meet Ocean, the first man in history to cry because he wants to provide for a child that is not his." The nickname "Ocean" is a loose English translation of Lwandle's Zulu name, a moniker that social media users have widely adopted when discussing him online.

The Izingane Zesthembu paternity scandal

The meme directly references one of the most talked-about storylines currently playing out on Izingane Zesthembu. Lwandle's relationship with his girlfriend, Khwezi Mazibuko, has been thrown into turmoil after a paternity scandal revealed that the child she carries may not be his. Rather than walking away, Lwandle chose to stand by Khwezi, a decision that put him on a collision course with his family, particularly his parents, who have made their disapproval of the relationship very clear.

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His choice has divided viewers and kept Izingane Zesthembu fans glued to their screens, generating wave after wave of debate about loyalty, responsibility, and family expectations.

Lwandle Mseleku had a meme created that references his explosive paternity scandal. Images: kwenzo_pholoba, lwandle_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

It is worth noting that incorporating memes into his posts is not new behaviour for Kwenzo. The former Scandal! actor has built a reputation for using humorous pop-culture images as part of his regular social media presence, blending promotional content with entertainment. Because of this, the Lwandle meme may simply reflect his signature style rather than signal any real-life tension between the two men.

Still, the timing and specificity of the caption ensured the moment did not go unnoticed, with fans quick to clock the reference and weigh in on what it could mean.

Content creator Lindoh joked:

"A man making history. 2nd slide."

ishu_sabz reacted:

"Slide 2 is crazy!"

fufuthethicklady wrote:

"Second slide. As for 'ibhomu.'"

simplytholi added:

"I'm here for the meme. Slide 2 takes the cup!"

See Kwenzo Ngcobo's post below.

MaCele weighs in on Lwandle's engagement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lwandle Mseleku's mother, MaCele's reaction to him proposing to his girlfriend, Khwezi.

She fired back with a sharp question about Khwezi's past, and her reaction left fans of the show with a lot to say.

Source: Briefly News