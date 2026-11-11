A petition launched by the Truth and Solidarity Movement is demanding that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie resign from his ministerial position

The campaign accuses McKenzie of making divisive remarks about Black South Africans and Africans while questioning aspects of his past

Petition starter Mehmet Vefa Dag says the minister's alleged conduct is incompatible with the values of equality, accountability and inclusivity

New Petition Calls for Gayton McKenzie’s Immediate Resignation

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A petition calling for Gayton McKenzie's resignation has brought renewed attention to allegations surrounding the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader's public statements and past. The online campaign, launched by the Truth and Solidarity Movement, urges South Africans to demand that McKenzie immediately vacate his position as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The petition was started by Mehmet Vefa Dag, who identifies himself as the leader of the Truth and Solidarity Movement Party. It accuses McKenzie of promoting divisive rhetoric against Black South Africans and Africans more broadly.

Why the Gayton McKenzie resignation petition was launched

In its statement on Change.org, the movement argues that McKenzie's alleged remarks threaten social cohesion and conflict with the principles of equality and unity.

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The petition states:

"For too long, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, has been a destructive force in our beloved nation, spouting divisive rhetoric that fosters racism against the Black population of South Africa and Africans as a whole."

The organisers also question McKenzie's past, referring to his criminal history and alleged involvement in questionable activities. They further raise concerns about remarks he allegedly made about his children.

These are claims and opinions expressed by the petition's organisers, not findings that establish wrongdoing.

Who is behind the Gayton McKenzie petition?

The campaign asks South Africans who support equality and accountability to sign the petition. Dag argues that the demand goes beyond McKenzie's political position and concerns the standards expected of people in public office.

The petition declares:

"Your signature on this petition is not just a call for one man to step down but a declaration of your commitment to a better future for everyone."

The campaign was created on 11 August 2025. When the Change.org page was checked on 11 November 2026, it displayed 655 verified signatures against a target of 1,000.

Gayton McKenzie's past and ministerial position

McKenzie has a documented criminal conviction. He was sentenced to prison for armed robbery in the 1990s and released in 2003. His criminal history does not, however, automatically disqualify him from serving in Parliament.

There is also a separate investigation involving fundraising activities connected to the Central Karoo District Municipality. On 23 July 2026, the Western Cape Government confirmed that it would oppose McKenzie's latest court application seeking to stop the investigation.

The probe concerns questions about the handling of funds raised for municipal purposes. These remain matters requiring investigation, not proof of criminal wrongdoing.

McKenzie was appointed Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture on 3 July 2024 and remains listed in that position by Parliament.

The petition does not itself change his ministerial position. It adds another public demand for his resignation, while leaving the allegations and questions raised by its organisers to be assessed on their merits.

Source: Briefly News