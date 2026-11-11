Cassper Nyovest shared birthday photos of his wife, Pulane, on Instagram, but his caption raised eyebrows

The musician admitted he initially mistook her birthday pictures for a throwback post, sparking a roast online

Fans and followers flooded the comments with jokes after Cassper seemed to confess he forgot Pulane's big day

Cassper Nyovest admitted he forgot his wife's special day. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is in hot water with the internet after a birthday post for his wife Pulane turned into an accidental confession. The rapper and businessman shared pictures of Pulane celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, but the caption he wrote got people talking for all the wrong reasons.

In the post, Cassper wrote that his wife, Pulane Mojaki, sent him pictures and that for a moment he thought they were for a throwback Thursday before realising she was actually celebrating turning a year older. He called her his jackpot and gushed over her, adding a playful line in Setswana. Sweet, yes, but the internet locked onto one glaring detail: TBT is on a Thursday, and more importantly, did he genuinely not know it was her birthday?

See Cassper's birthday post for Pulane.

Cassper Nyovest's defence falls flat

After the comments started rolling in, Cassper jumped into the replies to do some damage control. He told author Jackie Phamotse that he knew it was her birthday but just didn't connect the dots when she sent the photos, noting that the first picture didn't have candles. He also explained to @uncle_sirmax that he loses track of days entirely because he games and records music at odd hours, sleeping and waking whenever he pleases.

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Whether the explanation helped is another story.

Fans Roast Cassper in the Comments

The birthday post became a full comedy section, with netizens piling on:

@jackie_phamotse said:

"Dude!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂 You didn't know it's her birthday 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@innocentiathagane remarked:

"So you forgot about her birthday; she had to remind you by sending you her pictures, as per your caption 🤔 Happy birthday to her."

@sangiwe_j asked:

"This caption? What do you mean you didn't know it was her birthday? 😭"

@uncle_sirmax questioned:

"TBT on a Wednesday? 🌚"

@tshegofatso_kwenane highlighted:

"I see things that others ignore. Why is your wife wearing the ring on the right ✋?"

Not everyone came to drag him, though. @hlahlendava kept it wholesome:

"Love to see how you show off your wife to the world; real love deserves to be celebrated. That's so cool to see 🙌"

Cassper Nyovest admitted he forgot his wife's birthday in awkward confession. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest opens up about fear of losing wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest sat down with Anele and the Club on 947 for a candid chat about married life.

The rapper got unexpectedly candid when Anele asked what scared him about his wife, Pulane Phoolo, not choosing him.

Source: Briefly News