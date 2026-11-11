Cassper Nyovest Roasted for Forgetting Wife Pulane's 33rd Birthday Until She Sent Him Photos
- Cassper Nyovest shared birthday photos of his wife, Pulane, on Instagram, but his caption raised eyebrows
- The musician admitted he initially mistook her birthday pictures for a throwback post, sparking a roast online
- Fans and followers flooded the comments with jokes after Cassper seemed to confess he forgot Pulane's big day
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Cassper Nyovest is in hot water with the internet after a birthday post for his wife Pulane turned into an accidental confession. The rapper and businessman shared pictures of Pulane celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, but the caption he wrote got people talking for all the wrong reasons.
In the post, Cassper wrote that his wife, Pulane Mojaki, sent him pictures and that for a moment he thought they were for a throwback Thursday before realising she was actually celebrating turning a year older. He called her his jackpot and gushed over her, adding a playful line in Setswana. Sweet, yes, but the internet locked onto one glaring detail: TBT is on a Thursday, and more importantly, did he genuinely not know it was her birthday?
See Cassper's birthday post for Pulane.
Cassper Nyovest's defence falls flat
After the comments started rolling in, Cassper jumped into the replies to do some damage control. He told author Jackie Phamotse that he knew it was her birthday but just didn't connect the dots when she sent the photos, noting that the first picture didn't have candles. He also explained to @uncle_sirmax that he loses track of days entirely because he games and records music at odd hours, sleeping and waking whenever he pleases.
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Whether the explanation helped is another story.
Fans Roast Cassper in the Comments
The birthday post became a full comedy section, with netizens piling on:
@jackie_phamotse said:
"Dude!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂 You didn't know it's her birthday 😂😂😂😂😂😂"
@innocentiathagane remarked:
"So you forgot about her birthday; she had to remind you by sending you her pictures, as per your caption 🤔 Happy birthday to her."
@sangiwe_j asked:
"This caption? What do you mean you didn't know it was her birthday? 😭"
@uncle_sirmax questioned:
"TBT on a Wednesday? 🌚"
@tshegofatso_kwenane highlighted:
"I see things that others ignore. Why is your wife wearing the ring on the right ✋?"
Not everyone came to drag him, though. @hlahlendava kept it wholesome:
"Love to see how you show off your wife to the world; real love deserves to be celebrated. That's so cool to see 🙌"
Cassper Nyovest opens up about fear of losing wife
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest sat down with Anele and the Club on 947 for a candid chat about married life.
The rapper got unexpectedly candid when Anele asked what scared him about his wife, Pulane Phoolo, not choosing him.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za