Gogo Maweni shared a home workout video on X on 11 November 2026, showing her running on a treadmill in figure-hugging gym wear

The South African sangoma included a motivational voiceover about discipline, suggesting her transformation came from hard work

Netizens were not buying it, with many poking fun at her running posture and questioning whether her body is gym-made

Gogo Maweni's workout video went viral. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

South African sangoma Gogo Maweni turned heads this week after posting a home workout clip that she likely hoped would silence her critics. Instead, it only gave them more ammunition.

The video, shared on X on 11 November 2026, shows Maweni jogging on a treadmill inside what appears to be a living room, complete with decorative wall art and a dreamcatcher in the background. She wore form-fitting gym wear that showed off her figure, while a motivational voiceover played in the background: "Just stop saying what can't be done and do what needs to be done. Because without discipline, you won't get far."

Running shoes can't save her from Mzansi

The clip was clearly meant to position her body transformation as the result of consistent training and discipline. But for many peeps watching, the visual evidence told a different story. The post from @__maoli sparked a wave of jokes, with the account writing, "Oh, she's never run a day in her life 😭"

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That sentiment rippled through the comments section, where X users zeroed in on everything from her running form to the way she held the treadmill handles.

Watch Gogo Maweni's treadmill clip that set off the debate below:

Netizens break down the evidence

The reactions were swift and unfiltered. Here is what peeps had to say:

@nthabiyoli: "Also walking/running on the treadmill with your hands holding. We know what she did!!"

@Rare_gemstone: "🤞🏿because that running form 😭😭😭"

@Kgotthie: "Jumping up and down over there 😂"

@MrsNoma: "The hair is a dead giveaway…"

@SpivaBabalwa: "Akaze afihle ukuthi she had her body done also"

@kagisoKB_72: "Nah, what non-runner posture is this ?😂😂"

@TMNLMNKRL: "That body has never been inside a gym"

Whether Maweni's transformation came from treadmill sessions or something else entirely, one thing is clear: Mzansi is watching closely, and they are not easily convinced.

Maweni shows off her body

In a previous report from Briefly News, sangoma Gogo Maweni flaunted her BBL in a figure-hugging dress in a post shared on 15 October 2026, prompting praise, jokes and criticism from X users.

Source: Briefly News