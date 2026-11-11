USA Issues Highest Travel Warning for 22 Countries That Could Affect South Africans
- The United States Department of State placed 22 countries under its highest Level 4 'Do Not Travel' advisory, with 11 of them located in Africa
- South Africans travelling across the continent could face limited emergency support and severely restricted insurance cover in flagged countries
- Security deterioration, terrorism, armed conflict, and a major Ebola outbreak were among the reasons cited for the African countries on the list
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The United States Department of State has placed 22 countries on its highest travel warning tier. The Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory warns American citizens to avoid these destinations entirely, citing extreme danger and a sharply reduced ability to provide consular assistance on the ground.
While the directive targets US nationals specifically, the implications extend to international travellers more broadly. South Africans travelling through or to any of the listed countries could face severely curtailed travel insurance cover and limited access to emergency governmental support.
11 African countries on the US warning list
Half of the 22 flagged destinations are on the African continent. The countries listed are Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.
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Terrorism and deteriorating security conditions in the Sahel drove the warnings for Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Chad was added to the list in April 2026 following a rise in militant activity in the region. Ongoing armed conflict and governance failures underpin the advisories for Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic.
The DRC appears on the list for a combination of reasons, including widespread unrest, crime, terrorism, and a major Ebola outbreak that prompted the World Health Organisation to declare a public health emergency in May 2026. Uganda was elevated to Level 4 in June 2026, also linked to the Ebola outbreak, alongside concerns around civil unrest, terrorism, and violent crimes including armed robbery, sexual assault, and home invasions.
Countries outside Africa also flagged
The remaining 11 countries on the list span active conflict zones and diplomatic flashpoints. Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen are included due to ongoing armed conflict, while Burma, Haiti, Iraq, and Lebanon also feature. Belarus and Russia were listed over risks of wrongful detention of American citizens. North Korea and Iran round out the list, cited for arbitrary detention practices and the absence of formal diplomatic relations with the US.
Travel advisories were also updated for several West African nations, including Guinea, signalling continued concern about regional stability.
South Africans planning travel across the continent are urged to consult official government travel advisories, carefully review their insurance policies for coverage exclusions in high-risk zones, and register for safety alerts before departure.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za