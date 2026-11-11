Zimbabwean activist Rutendo Matinyarare went public, claiming Wicknell Chivayo owed him payment for a completed task

Matinyarare says he has irrefutable evidence that Chivayo sent someone to request a service he fulfilled before the businessman's death

The Master of the High Court in Zimbabwe has since appointed two co-executrixes to administer Chivayo's estate

Rutendo Matinyarare sought payment from Wicknell Chivayo over a completed job. Image: Rutendo Benson Matinyarare, Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

Zimbabwean marketing strategist and Pan-Africanist activist Rutendo Matinyarare has stirred conversation online after publicly claiming that the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo owed him money — and demanding to know who he can approach to collect it.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, Matinyarare said he had gathered solid proof that Chivayo had dispatched a prominent individual to request a service from him, which he duly carried out on the understanding that he would be compensated. With Chivayo having died on 30 September 2026, the payment never came through.

"I now have irrefutable evidence that Wicknell sent someone important to approach me with a request to do something, which I fulfilled on the promise that I would be paid. Unfortunately, he passed away before making the payment," Matinyarare wrote.

He went on to ask his followers who the appropriate party would be to settle Chivayo's outstanding debts.

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See the post below:

Wicknell Chivayo's estate gets two co-executrixes

The timing of Matinyarare's post is notable, as the formal administration of Chivayo's estate has only recently been set in motion. In a letter dated 9 November 2026, the Master of the High Court of Zimbabwe confirmed the appointments of Esther Chivayo and Sonja Louise Madzikanda as co-executrix datives, authorising them to wind up the estate under reference number 105417/26.

The letter, signed by an official identified as Nyagano on behalf of the Master of the High Court, reads:

"These are to certify that Esther Chivayo and Sonja Louise Madzikanda have been duly appointed the Co-Executrixes Datives and are hereby authorised as such to administer the estate of the late Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, who died at Marondera on the 30th day of September 2026. Thus done and signed at Harare, Zimbabwe, on this 9th day of November 2026."

The appointments followed recommendations from lawyers and an edict meeting before the letters of administration were officially issued.

Netizens react to Rutendo Matinyarare's claim

Reactions from social media users ranged from scepticism to genuine legal guidance. Below are some of the responses:

@p0undkey said:

"When the house of cards collapses, only the cockroaches remain. Mavharwa blaz charge it to the game 🤧"

@johnalfreddoe offered practical advice:

"The estate will publish an advert inviting all creditors to file claims. This is handled by the executrix of the estate."

@MviringiHosia elaborated:

"Wicknell's former wife Sonja Madzikanda and Wicknell's sister Esther Chivhayo were appointed joint executors of Wicknell's estate. Once the registration is complete, they will begin the process of accounting for his assets and liabilities. You'll be invited to lodge your claim."

@Zimbabwetech was not convinced:

"Didn't you guys hate each other? Why would he ask you to do something for him? Or is this clickbait?"

@thusabantuu1 quipped:

"Everyone owes you, neh! At this point, who doesn't owe you money? That might be the shorter list!"

@BarakaZaire was blunter:

"You are a fraudster as well as an extortionist."

@nominatewhite1 kept it short:

"Is that a real question?"

Rutendo Matinyarare claimed Wicknell Chivayo had not paid him for a completed job before he died. Image: Rutendo Benson Matinyarare

Source: Facebook

Wicknell Chivayo’s custom Rolls-Royce arrives after death

In a related development, Briefly News reported that a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom believed to belong to Wicknell Chivayo surfaced on social media nearly a month after he died in a helicopter crash.

The luxury vehicle bore his signature number plate, a familiar feature of the late businessman's larger-than-life persona.

Source: Briefly News