‘Inkabi Records’ Faces Backlash Over Statement on Lwah Ndlunkulu's Health
- Inkabi Records released a public statement denying responsibility for singer Lwah Ndlunkulu's health challenges after she was hospitalised
- The label referenced 'substance use' as a factor in Ndlunkulu's condition, drawing sharp criticism from fans and social media users
- X users and Instagram commenters called the statement 'insensitive and reckless,' with one user drawing comparisons to Mduduzi Ncube's departure from the label
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Inkabi Records is under fire after putting out a public statement that many fans and social media users have called tone-deaf. The backlash centres on how the label chose to address the hospitalisation of its artist, Lwah Ndlunkulu, and what it said about the reasons behind her condition.
The statement came after reports emerged that Ndlunkulu had been admitted to hospital following health complications. Rather than a brief, supportive message, the label released a detailed response pushing back against allegations that it played any role in her deteriorating health.
Inkabi Records gives update on Lwah Ndlunkulu's health, Fans fume: "They could have left out the diagnosis"
What ‘Inkabi Records’ said
In the statement, the label was blunt in distancing itself from any responsibility.
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"We wish to state categorically that Inkabi Records rejects the allegations that the label is responsible for Lwah's current health challenges."
The statement went further, attributing her condition to what it described as "personal circumstances, including concerns related to substance use." The label also addressed speculation about the financial and contractual side of its relationship with Ndlunkulu, insisting that "its dealings with Lwah have been conducted fairly and in accordance with the contractual arrangements governing our professional relationship." It added that it would not share further details about her health or treatment without approval from her family.
'Throwing her under the bus'
The public nature of the statement, particularly the mention of substance use, did not go down well.
Guguletho called it out directly:
"This statement is a bit insensitive and reckless though."
Mthombeni was more emotional in their response, writing:
"Mentioning substance abuse is just throwing her under the bus. I'm so hurt and disappointed. Yooooh this is not nice, I did not even read the whole thing…"
@ManRichD linked the controversy to a broader pattern at the label:
"Mduduzi Ncube was right about leaving that company. What kind of public statement about your main artist, Lwa Ndlunkulu, is this? 'Inkabi Records'. 🚮🚮"
Big Zuli defended his record label
Big Zulu went on an Instagram Live to address claims made against his record label, 'Inkabi Records'.
The rapper pointed to artists Mdu, Ntaba Yase Dubai, and Lwah Ndlunkulu as examples, citing houses and cars bought while signed to his label.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za